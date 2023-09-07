RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Making a splashy return after its recent sold-out run at the Racine Theatre Guild, audiences can be "part of our world once again" at the show, organizers said.

This is a tale about love and standing on your own two fins — or feet.

The story centers on Ariel, a mermaid who dreams of life in the human world. When she makes a deal with a sea witch and goes against her father’s wishes, Ariel must rely on her friends to help find her true love and restore order under the sea.

Roles are available for adults and children, ages 10 and older. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition/.

Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to audition. Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated; however, COVID vaccinations are encouraged.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling the Theatre Guild 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

At the audition, participant should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings and unaccompanied singing are not permitted. The audition also includes choreography and dance.

Scripts can be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

“The Little Mermaid” starts rehearsals in October and will be performed weekends, Dec. 8–17, with additional daytime outreach performances. For more information, log on at racinetheatre.org or call the Box Office at 262-633-4218.