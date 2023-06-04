Emergency calls kept Kenosha County area units busy on Sunday, ranging from a man in the water in Lake Michigan to a structure fire in Bristol. According to law enforcement radio traffic:

Water call

Kenosha emergency crews were called to the lakefront along with a boat from Coast Guard Station Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie units after a report of a single male who was first reported on a boat but could not identify his location.

Units responded to the shoreline stretching from Eichelman Park to Pleasant Prairie. The individual was eventually located in the water about 20 yards off shore, which was too close to shore for the Coast Guard boat. Pleasant Prairie was requested to use a shore boat.

The individual was reported out of the boat and on land by about 3:25 p.m.

Bristol fire

A structure fire was reported Sunday afternoon at 3:23 p.m. at 9826 191th Ave. in Bristol.

Responding units with Bristol Fire & Rescue indicated a highly involved fire at the site. Additional units were called for mutual aid for the fire, which was still being handled at press time Sunday afternoon.

Additional units assisting included an extension ladder from Kenosha, tenders from Antioch, Kansasville and Wheatland, an ambulance from Somers, a fire chief from Pleasant Prairie as well as assistance from Paris, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Racine Fire Belles. Additional units were providing change of service fire station assistance for those departments called to the scene.

A third alarm went out at 4:13 for additional fire tenders from the Town of Raymond and Lake Villa.

Staging was being done at the intersection of 101st Street and Old Bristol Road.

No additional details were available by press time.

Deputies respond

On Sunday morning, Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the county for an individual who was experiencing a mental health crisis and stated they wanted “suicide by cop” while possibly armed with a firearm, according to a department social media posting.

“Deputies worked hard to establish a rapport with the individual and did so after some time. This led to a peaceful and positive outcome where the individual received the proper assistance they needed,” the department posted. “Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputies are Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) trained and excel at communication in critical incidents. If you, a loved one, friend, or anyone you know is in need of assistance or someone to talk too, Kenosha County has the great resources of Adult & Juvenile Crisis.”

Those needing assistance, or knowing someone who might need assistance, are encouraged to call Adult & Juvenile Crisis at 262-657-7188, or contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.