Anything can happen at any time.

That theme helps guide emergency service leaders, community service and nursing home agencies and others in helping all prepare for end-of-life situations.

Their message was the focus of a free panel discussion Friday on National Health Care Decisions Day at the Kenosha County Job Center. Guest speakers including Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, educator and author Ri’ana Johnson and Emergency Medical Services Division Chief Nicholas Eschmann.

The three panel members shared their stories about why the completed Power of Attorney for Health Care forms, and why it was important for their families and loved ones.

The forms were available at the event.

Johnson said her family had a history with health challenges and underlying conditions. She filled out the documents to help her 2- and 4-year-old children.

“It was empowering to do something that would lessen their burden in the time,” Johnson said.

Eschmann recalled a call he responded to early in his career, when a 48-year-old man had a heart attack.

“His wife was standing there with her two kids,” Eschmann said. “I asked what she had done to prepare, and she didn’t have anything.”

He said he made sure to fill out his forms soon after.

The event kicked off with a video message from musician Graham Nash, including an interview by Aging and Disability Resource Center Quality Coordinator Helen Sampson. Nash — a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — recorded this video for Kenosha’s Health Care Decisions Day in 2019, thanks to his decades-long friendship with Sampson.

Sampson said the member organizations in the Kenosha County Care Transitions Coalition — which hosts this program each year — “are all doing programs focused on supporting advanced directives in the month of April.”

The Care Transitions Coalition, which includes representatives from nursing homes, hospitals, home care groups and pharmacies, has been around since 2011 and works to get more people to fill out advanced directives.

Through the community programs, “we are really hoping to shift people’s thinking about death and get them to realize that end-of-life planning should be as normal as getting a driver’s license,” Sampson said. “Especially because of COVID-19 these past few years, people are realizing that anything can happen at any time. COVID really brought that home.”