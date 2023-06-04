Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 2506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports on Willowbrook, Life Enrichment, operating statements, Nursing Department, and reports from administrator, chairperson and trustees.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a work session with agenda items to include: 2023 retiree recognition; community outreach report; Rad180 proposal; 1023-23 handbooks and preliminary budget; accompanist stipend; and board vacancy procedure.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolution amending city bond schedule for Municipal Court; SWITS service agreement; modification to the grant agreement between Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and city for Workforce Innovation Grant Program; contract to remove and dispose of asbestos containing material and universal waste, raze structures and restore lots at 1603 60th St., 6014 16th Ave., 1522 61st. St., and 6344 25th Ave., between the city and S.A.F.E. Inc.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: permit and license applications, issues, and public hearings, including for a massage establishment at 6221 122nd Ave., and extending closing times for some outdoor extensions of liquor licenses.; appointment of Kathy Turcsan to Kenosha Board of Assessors; application of Swedish American Club for a temporary outdoor extension of its liquor license at 7002 30th Ave., for an outdoor picnic on Aug. 12; public hearings on applications for new liquor licenses, for Brothers Liquor LLC at 6119 22nd Ave., and Roosevelt Mart Inc. at 2710 Roosevelt Road; renewal applications; 21 applications for yearly cabaret licenses effective July 1; first reading of recreated subsection of the City Code on “Mashing;’ first reading of zoning ordinance change to create the B-6 Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Zoning District; second reading and public hearing on ordinance to repeal and recreate City Code section regarding marijuana possession; appointment of Andrew Schmidt to the Transit Board; appointment of Felix Ramierez to the Kenosha Police & Fire Commission; contract for resurfacing (74th Street, from 20th Avenue to 22nd Avenue, and 90th Street, from Sheridan Road to 14th Avenue, to Parmentier Concrete of Pleasant Prairie for $328,100; contract for First Avenue revetment work from 75th Street to 71st Street, to Michels Construction Inc. of Brownsville, for $4.4 million; SWITS service agreement; modification to the grant agreement between Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and city for Workforce Innovation Grant Program; contract to remove and dispose of asbestos containing material and universal waste, raze structures and restore lots at 1603 60th St., 6014 16th Ave., 1522 61st. St., and 6344 25th Ave., between the city and S.A.F.E. Inc.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Education Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in Room 125. This is for a closed session to review findings/order of a hearing officer.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD JOINT STANDING COMMITTEES: 5 p.m., at the Education Support Center, 2600 52nd St., in the boardroom. Members of the board’s committees on Audit/Budget/Finance, Curriculum/Program, Personnel, and Planning/Facilities committees will be part of a four-hour presentation session on “portrait of a Graduate.”

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is for a board work session with agenda items including: discussion of beverage, amusement deice, cigarette and tobacco license applications; review and discuss renewal of mobile home park licenses; review and discuss application for special event permits for Uke’s open house on June 17, and for Uke’s 120th Homecoming event on July 12-16.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is for a board work session with agenda items including: discussion of proposed amusement, cabaret & recurring special events applications, cigarette & tobacco applications, and liquor license applications; beer license application for Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum for Pike River benefit concert services June 23 and July 22 at 880 Green Bay Road; continue discussion of Fire Department’s request for a social media account; review and discuss ordinance changes relative to recycling; review and discuss proposed ordinance repeal and create new section regarding excessive police calls to assist with retail theft; discuss and review proposals regarding cell tower leases for the Village/Town Hall and Station #2.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Second Floor Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to appoint Veronica King to the Commission on Aging and Disability Services; resolution to appoint Dustin Feeney to position of Director of Workforce Development; resolution to modify the Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services 2023 budget for a grant (Independent Living Supports Pilot), and for a new position (Community Prevention and Education Specialist); update on opioid programs.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board Chambers. Items on the agenda include: appointment of David DeVito to the Kenosha County Zoning Board of Adjustments; resolution to request the state revise Solar Energy System law; monthly reports.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 11:30 a.m. at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is the annual WUHS Board of Education staff luncheon and a quorum of board members may be in attendance. No official board action will be taken.

KENOSHA COUNTY TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: 1 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in the second floor Emergency Operations Center. Items on the agenda include: review fatal traffic accident report (two fatalities during reporting period of March 1 to May 31; and any other business to come before the commission.

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to appoint Chief Colin Hennessey to the Kenosha Joint Services Board; resolution to appoint Andrew Minor as a member of the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee; resolution in support of memorandum of understanding between Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha Police Department and the Village of Twin Lakes Police Department; and a resolution approving the Country Thunder activity control license for 2023.

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: Hometown Hero review and vote for second quarter of 2023; and commissioner terms expiring on Aug. 31 (3).

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. Items on the agenda include: UW-Extension educator/program and director updates; program on “Financial Coaching partnership with The Sharing Center;”and public hearings on lane use items.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. items on the agenda include: public hearing on rezoning of properties from light and heavy manufacturing, and community business district, to Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood District; public hearing for a conditional use permit for a self-storage facility at 1552 22nd Ave. (Lockwood Storage); and a public hearing on approval of a three-lot survey map for property on 51st Avenue south of 41st Street.