Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 99.15 39th Ave. This is for a possible closed executive session to confer with legal counsel with respect to possible litigation on fiduciary real estate development.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, room North 2. The agenda includes division highlights and discussion of 2024 budget opportunities.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSES/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, room 202. Items on the agenda include: new and renewal license applications; application of Tipsy Bear Bar & Grill for a permanent outdoor extension of its liquor license at 8249 Sheridan Road; application of Cut Stone Foods for an outdoor dining area extension of its liquor license at 5925 Sixth Ave.; application of Kenosha Red Crab for a permanent outdoor extension of its liquor license at 6208 Green Bay Road (Sooshibay); application of Corner Vapery LLC for outdoor dining area at 5700 Sixth Ave. (Canna Vita); application of R’Noggin Brewing Co. for public entertainment license at 6521 120th Ave.; application of Bleep LLC for a probationary cabaret license at 2901 60th St. (Finney’s Lounge); application of Kenosha Creative Space for parklet temporary outdoor extension of its liquor license at 624 57th St.; application for a commercial kennel license at 7600 75th St., suite 202 (Central Bark Doggy Daycare); application for a pet shop license at 3755 80th St. (Pet Supplies Plus); 42 yearly cabaret license applications; renewal applications for mobile home park, towing, towing and tax cab licenses.; police department update.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Knights of Columbus for use of Pennoyer Park bandshell on Sunday, July 2, for 24th annual outdoor Mass; request from Pios De Agua Viva for use of Pennoyer Park bandshell on Saturday, Aug. 19, for Almas Para Cristo event; consideration of underground easements between the city and We Energies in Alford Park, Baker Park, Elmwood Park and Lincoln Park; contract for Alford Park bike path trail connection at 1819 Sheridan Road, and for Pennoyer Park path extension at 3601 Seventh Ave., to Forward Contractors of Grafton for $236,500.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 99.15 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consideration of final resolution authorizing construction of public improvements for construction of 38th Avenue and associated storm and sanitary sewers and water main utilities; consider zoning text amendment for 118th Avenue and Highway 50 planed unit development for LaQuinta hotel at 7540 118th Ave., as a result of rebranding to a Days Inn; consider rebidding the FEMA Lake Michigan Shoreline project; license renewals.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, room 204. Items on the agenda include: application from Carmichael & Associates for carnival license from July 1-4 between 54th Street and 55th Street from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue; consideration of underground easements for We Energies; Kenosha Fire Department presentation on railroad emergency preparedness.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Oasis Youth Center for use of 51st Street from 19th Avenue to 20th Avenue for the Summer Beats and Treats on July 12; request from Bear Development for two carriage walks on 21st Street at Sun Pointe Village Phase III (21st Street and 30th Avenue); contract for Alford Park bike path trail connection at 1819 Sheridan Road, and for Pennoyer Park path extension at 3601 Seventh Ave., to Forward Contractors of Grafton for $236,500; contract for asphalt repairs (various locations0 to Cicchini Asphalt LLC of Kenosha for $218,400; contract for crack filling (citywide locations) to Denier Inc. of Joliet, Ill., for $143,000; accept the McKinley storm waster improvements as completed by LaLonde contractors of Waukesha, with final contract amount of $1,811,718; purchase of gas powered generator and automatic transfer switch to service the municipal office building; approval of transportation project plan for right-of-way acquisition associated with 60th Street reconstruction (50th Avenue to 55th Avenue); SiFi update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, room 202. Items on the agenda include: stormwater management and access agreements for Stormwater Management Facilities between the city and Union Cort MF LLC (3606 40th St. and 3611 40th St.); accept the McKinley storm waster improvements as completed by LaLonde contractors of Waukesha, with final contract amount of $1,811,718; accept 60th Street reconstruction (41st Street to Pershing Blvd.) as satisfactorily completed by LaLonde Contractors of Waukesha, at a final contract amount of $1,939,615.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. items on the agenda include: petition and waiver for sanitary sewer service at 6001 88th Ave. (Albanian American Islamic Center; resolution to adopt the 2022 compliance maintenance annual report required by the state Department of Natural Resources; requested modification to the 2023 Operating and Capital Improvements Budget.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 P.M., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: public hearings on land use plan map and comprehensive plan amendments; public hearing on rezoning requests.

LILLY LAKE PROTECTION/REHABILITATION DISTRICT BOARD: 5:45 p.m., at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. This is for taking public comments and questions from residents of the district on issues.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; fire department sign; road inspection; street trees for removal; license renewals; continue discussion of ATV travel on town roads; notice that Highway O will be closed starting June 13 for six weeks.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon virtual meeting. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; CHA/CHIP update.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: license applications; special event permits for Ukes Open House on June 17 and for Ukes 120th Homecoming event on July 12-16; applications for temporary operators license for Somers Fire and Rescue Association for both Ukes events.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 P.M., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and action on license renewals; application for a beer license from Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary for Pike River Benefit Concert Series on June 23 and July 22 at 880 Green Bay Road; application for beer license from Kenosha Shrine Club for events June 17-18 at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St.; discussion and possible action on request to pay partial payment to Globe Contractors Inc. for $34,849 for Flint 94 Commerce Center offsite public utility plans; discussion and possible action on request to pay partial payments to Musson Brothers Inc. or Sheridan Road area sanitary sewer improvements; discussion and possible action on request for final payment from Globe Contractors Inc. of $7,233 for 2022 stormwater utility improvements (12th Avenue and 56th Avenue); discussion and possible action on addendum to sheriff’s contract for humane office services and animal control; proposed ordinance section regarding excessive police calls to assist with retail theft; proposed ordinance section relating to statutory authority for recycling.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Items on the agenda include: request of temporary use permit from Markquart Burlington LLC for a fireworks sales stand in the highway business district of the Town of Wheatland; request for temporary use to operate multiple special outdoor events in the highway business district of the Town of Wheatland.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include: welcoming of new commission members; monthly reports; discussion of the County Board coming to the conclusion of systemic racism being a public health care crisis in Kenosha County; Jennie Tunkiecz Award for Gender and Racial Equity; future scheduling.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; resolution for the Highway Commissioner to collect $3,074,138 from Majestic Midwest Innovations Center LLC for highway improvements and installation of a traffic signal at Highway K and 104th Avenue intersection; memorandum of understanding between the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha Police Department and Twin Lakes Police Department.