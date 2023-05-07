Monday

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 7:30 a.m., virtual meeting for board reorganization. Agenda includes re-election of officers, committees and delegates.

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, room North 2. Items on the agenda include: independent living support pilot grant; transportation grant; Covid-19 unwinding updates; program updates.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. This is a possible closed session to confer with legal counsel with respect to litigation.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Items on the agenda include: license applications and renewals including for peddler stands, a massage establishment at 6221 122nd Ave., an outdoor cafe area for Hold My Beer at 621 56th St., theater license renewals, and an amusement recreation enterprise license; plus police department update.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from city to use Pennoyer Park and band shell on Tuesday, July 4, for Let Freedom Sing Event; request from Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund for use o Lincoln Park on July 12, July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 for Lincoln Park Live music series; request from Rotary Club of Kenosha West for use of Lincoln Park July 11-18 for annual softball tournament; request from city for use of Lincoln Park on Saturday, Sept. 23, for Time to Fly Kite Fest; approve sponsorship signage at Washington Park Golf Course.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. Items on the agenda include: ordinance to repeal and recreation section of the general ordinances code regarding marijuana possession; public hearings on backyard chicken coop licenses.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. items on the agenda include: consider ordinance to update neighborhood plans for Highpoint and Village Green areas in 2034 land use plan map; consider approval of master conceptual plan for residential development of approximately 275 acres of land located west of the existing Devonshire and Village Green Heights subdivisions between 93rd Street and 104th Street to be known as Highland Estates; consider ordinance to amend code as its relates to feeding birds and other animals.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Items on the agenda include: award contract for resurfacing 13th Avenue from 38th Street to 40th Street, and 16th Place from 16th Avenue to 15th Avenue, to Cornerstone pavers of Racine for $667,800; ward contract for resurfacing 23rd Avenue from 52nd Street to 50th Street, and 51st Street from 23rd Avenue to 22nd Avenue, to Cornerstone Pavers for $688,200.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Items on the agenda include: agreement between the city and Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System for instrument installation to support the Wisconsin DNR enhanced ozone monitoring program (100 51st Place and 625 52nd St.); relocation site agreement for water tower lease between Kenosha Water Utility and Verizon Wireless (6229 99th Ave.-Whitecaps water tower).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. Items on the agenda include:revised application to add food truck to Italiana Circle for the ZERO Prostate Cancer 5k run on May 21; request from Kenosha Public Museums to use grassy area west of the Civil War Museum and city sidewalks for summer museum block party on Aug. 20; award contract for resurfacing 13th Avenue from 38th Street to 40th Street, and 16th Place from 16th Avenue to 15th Avenue, to Cornerstone pavers of Racine for $667,800; ward contract for resurfacing 23rd Avenue from 52nd Street to 50th Street, and 51st Street from 23rd Avenue to 22nd Avenue, to Cornerstone Pavers for $688,200.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include public hearings on survey maps and rezoning; conditional use permit request from Rossi Investments of Bristol for a compressed natural gas fueling station with minor truck services, and consideration of site plan for same; plan commission concept review of single and multi-family residential development.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: appointments for 2023-25 terms; Safe Harbor contract; continue discussion of ATV travel on town roads; monthly reports and announcements.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to the committee’s activities.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting. Items include monthly reports including Community Health Assessment review and Kenosha County Public Health 2022 annual report.

WILMOT UNION SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot, room 180. This is a for a closed session for an expulsion hearing for a high school student.

TREVOR-WILMOT GRADE SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., at the school library, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. This is for a closed session for discussion of teacher salaries.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot, room 180. This is a for a closed session for an expulsion hearing for a high school student.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, conference room B. Items on the agenda include: feature program on “Nutrition Education Programming at Reuther High School, McKinley and Roosevelt Schools;:” UW-Extension educator/program updates; public hearings on land use items.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BROADBAND ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, public hearing room. Items on the agenda include; elect chair and vice chair; presentation from August Neverman, broadband and BCANN director, Brown County; working groups; community partnerships; ARPA grant fund recommendations.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: DANA investment report; resolution to apply for/accept grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for up to $200,000 for the Kenosha County Human Services Building restoration project; resolution authorizing director of parks to apply for grant funds from Wisconsin DNR for Pike River improvements in Petrifying Springs Park; resolution authorizing sale of Highway F remnant parcels; resolution to modify the Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services 2023 budget for grant for Independent Living Support pilot project, and for new position of community prevention and education specialist; requests for special assignment wages and voluntary overtime shifts; and monthly reports.