Monday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: A quorum of the members of the School Board may be attending the Welcome Back Staff Breakfast/Program set for both Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 28-29, at 7:30 a.m. in the middle school gym at the School, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center Human Services Building, 8800 Sheridan Road, Room No. 2. Items on the agenda include: job market update; TransferVR demonstration; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: ordinance to amend city code regarding drug paraphernalia; resolution to amend the city's bond schedule for the Kenosha Municipal Court; and a dangerous animal declaration appeal.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: YMCA Water Safety Coalition kiosk location approval for Simmons Island; agreement between the Board of Parks and Doug McDade Studio of the Performing Hearts.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9925 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of zoning text amendment for a new restaurant Cafe Zupas at 9250 76th St. to amend ordinance for wall signs; consider approval of survey map/development agreement to subdivide properties at the northeast corner of Hwy. 32 and 128th St. for roadway improvements and redevelopment of the Shell Gas facility including a Dunkin; consider comprehensive plan and zoning map/ordinance amendments related to the Shell/Dunkin development; consider a resolution relating to amendment of the 2023 general fund budget.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: lease between the Kenosha Water Utility and the Kenosha County Historical Society and museum, Inc. (220 51st Place); resolution of intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing (Safe Driving Water Loan Program).

KENOSHA COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: amended request from Kenosha Creative Space Inc. for use of 56th Street from 5525 18th Ave. to Celebration Place for a parade for Festival Orgullo Hispano on Sept. 17; request from Greater Mt. Hebron Church for use of 20th Avenue from 74th Place to 75th Street for Outreach Community Day on Sunday, Sept. 17; request from PUBLIC Craft Brewing Co. for use of Seventh Avenue from 57th Street to 58th Street for PUBLIC Fest on Sept. 22-24; request from Big Star Drive-in (1402 and 1500 Washington Road) to improve and maintain paved lawn park; ordinance to create subsection of the code regarding public bidding; accept 16th Street and 34th Avenue resurfacing (16th Street, 35th Avenue to 16th Place; and 34th Avenue, 16th Street to 18th Street) by Payne & Dolan Inc. of Kenosha, with final contract amount of $496,678; agreement between Ruekert Mielke and the City for project administration, permit review and construction inspection services for SiFi Fiber Network facility installation; monthly SiFi update; and Capital Improvement Program status update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: accept 16th Street and 34th Avenue resurfacing (16th Street, 35th Avenue to 16th Place; and 34th Avenue, 16th Street to 18th Street) by Payne & Dolan Inc. of Kenosha, with final contract amount of $496,678.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: discussion and voting on improvement of roads in the Lilly Lake area; discussion and possible purchase of speed trailers using grant funds; discussion and update to ordinance changing the annual ATV fee from $25 biennial to $25 annually, beginning with licenses issued in 2024; discussion and update of ordinance on ATV use on some roadways north of Highway 50; discussion and updates on ordinances governing storage of rubbish and junk, and property damage caused by animals; monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Items on the agenda include: Kenosha County Comprehensive Bicycle Plan discussion; discussion relating to those that are experiencing homelessness in county parks; monthly division reports, including a resolution to approve the appointment of James Wallace as director of the Division of Golf operations; and October budget review meeting.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY CHAPTER 980 SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 2:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the office of the director conference room (use entrance D). Items on the agenda include: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects; discussion on potential placement and search partners.

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: discussion on rehab, trustees' report; chairperson report; and other monthly business.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOLS AD HOC CITIZEN ADVISORY RIGHTSIZING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., in the boardroom at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: presentation of boundary dashboard; data update; functional capacity update; finalize recommendations for priorities and parameters; discussion and refinement; project timeline update.

TREVOR-WILMOT GRADE SCHOOL BOARD: Special meeting at 5:30 p.m., in the library at the school, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. This for a closed session to discuss DAPES, the district administrator performance evaluation system, including a discussion with Cesa 6 representative.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m. A quorum of Town Board members may attend a meeting at the Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St., Twin Lakes, to gather information on future of Emergency Medical Services for Wheatland, Twin Lakes and Randall.

TREVOR-WILMOT GRADE SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m. in the library at the school, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Items on the agenda include: new staff introductions; facility purchases; Act 55 standards notification; nursing agreement; review citizen comments form; teacher contracts; and monthly reports.

Wednesday

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD AD HOC COMMITTEE: 1 p.m. in-person and virtual, in Inspire Center, Room i201A, 3530 30th Ave. The meeting is for a closed session to discuss the president's evaluation.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. Items on the agenda include: new hires, resignations and/or retirements; 2023 Emergency Connectivity Fund purchase; at-risk report; seclusion & restraint report; 2024 Health Insurance Plan; school perceptions community survey; first reading of policies in reviewing the district policies; and a closed session to consider administrator employment/resignation.

WHEATLAND CENTER SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington, in Community Room 164. Item on the agenda include: student handbook changes, employee resignations, employee contracts, security system updates, budget updates; board goals updates on teaching/learning and facilities/transportation; and a closed session to discuss an employee contract.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY 2024 CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM BUDGET PREVIEW: 5:30 p.m. at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, in the Southport Room. It will open with refreshments followed by a program previewing the 2023 CIP Budget Plan, Debt Reduction Plan discussion; CIP Best Practices review; and a preview of potential budget resolution topics.