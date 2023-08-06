Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports including on Willowbrook, Life Enrichment, Brookside Operating Statement, Willowbrook Operating Statement, Nursing Department, and reports from administration, trustees and chairperson.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Avenue. The agenda includes public haring and consideration of reuest from ZL River Development LLC for zoning map and zoning text amendments for proposed Highland Estates development (located generally west of the existing Devonshire and Vilalge Green Heights Subdivisions between 93td Street and 104th Street/Highway 165. In addition, prior to the Plan Commission meeting the village staff and the developer of the Highland Estates development will be holding a public informational progress meeting from 2 to 4:30 p.m. to answer any questions related to the development.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: ordinance to recreate code regarding 5th Aldermanic District to add Ward 79; proposed resolution to amend city's bond schedule for the Municipal Court.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: refer to City Plan Commission a conditional use permit amendment for a 17,200 square foot vehicle maintenance facility at 8100 60th St. (Associated Wholesale Grocers); license and permit applications including public hearings; first reading of ordinance to recreate code regarding 5th Aldermanic District to add Ward 79; first reading of ordinance to amend code regarding drug paraphernalia; second reading of ordinance to recreate code regarding the 4th Aldermanic District to add Ward 78; additional zoning ordinance changes, including public hearings; resolution to amend city code for bond schedule for Kenosha Municipal Court; reappointment of Lolita Moody to the Sex Offender Residence Board; appointment of Jean Lee to the Kenosha Library Board; appointment of Samantha Schuirmann to director of Human Services; award contract for tree planting (citywide locations) to Arthur Weiler Inc. of Bristol for $103,000; temporary construction easement agreements; acceptance of 22nd Avenue reconstruction (Washington Road to 27th Street) as satisfactorily completed by Oakes & Sons Inc. of Racine, and final payment of $3,941.662; acceptance of 63rd Street sump pump project (63rd Street, from 54th Avenue to 51st Avenue) by A.W. Oakes & Sons Inc. of Racine and final payment of $84,645; acceptance of resurfacing (37th Avenue, from 59th Street to 56th Street) by Cornerstone Pavers LLC of Racine and final payment of $330,261.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the conference room. Items on the agenda include: health officer/director's report, environmental update; corporation counsel's report.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 1 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 125. This is a closed session to engage in negotiations with the Kenosha Education Association.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: action on assessment contract and revaluation; action on amusement license application for BB's Pub; license applications.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications; including public hearing; action on application for special event permit and (picnic) beer/wine license from Friends of Hawthorn Hollow for Pike River Concert Series on Aug. 18 and Sept. 9 at 880 Green Bay Road; discussion and possible action on partial payment to Payne and Dolan of $908,998 for work on the 2023 Roadway Improvements Program (Somers Estates); discussion and possible action on change order for Sheridan Road sanitary sewer rehabilitation work.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 62nd St. Room 301. Items on the agenda include: discussion of veteran recognition banners (Harborside Academy); review commissioner terms expiring Aug. 31, 2023.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BROADBAND ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m. at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the hearing room. Items on the agenda include: presentation by Spectrum; status report on previous committee recommendations; opportunities for additional grants and other funding for broadband projects; formation of focus groups.

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 62nd St. Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for a 17,200 square foot vehicle maintenance facility at 8100 60th St. (Associated Wholesale Grocers); public hearing on three-lot survey map for property at 6821 156th St. (Somers Holding LLC); public hearing on amendment to city zoning ordinances regarding Zoning Enforcement Authority.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor Committee Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; resolution in support of intergovernmental agreement between Kenosha County and Town of Paris to provide law enforcement services; resolution in support of intergovernmental agreement between Kenosha County and Town of Randall to provide law enforcement services; resolution in support of intergovernmental agreement between Kenosha County and Town of Wheatland to provide law enforcement services; tax deed parcel evaluation for auction; budget modification(s).