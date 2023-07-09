Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (North 2). Items on the agenda include: Aging Advocacy update; state budget update; program updates.

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: reports from Willowbrook, Life Enrichment, Nursing Department, administrator, trustees and chairperson.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a work session with discussion items including: school perceptions community survey proposal, priorities for year 3 of district strategic plan, facilities assessment proposals, Fund 46, and board member appointment process.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of contract to Buteyn-Peterson Construction Co. for the FEMA Lake Michigan Shoreline project; consider approval of ordinance to the Land Division and Development Control Ordinance related to variances, design standards and definitions; consider approval of authorizing issuance and sale of $45.545 million in general obligation promissory notes.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. The agenda includes: Wisconsin Department of Justice JAG Records Management Systems updates grant; ordinance to create city code section on landlord registration and residential rental dwelling unit inspection program.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. The agenda includes: request for use of Pennoyer Park and bandshell on Aug. 13 for Taco Fest and health fair; request to use Pennoyer Park and bandshell on Sept. 10 for Fiestas Patrias Festival/parade; request from KASL to have pop-up beer tent at Anderson Park on Sept. 23; agreement with Lakeshore Pedal Tours LLC for use of Simmons Island Beach House; accept tree removal project (various city locations) and tree planting (citywide locations).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 202. The agenda includes: request to use Seventh Avenue from 44th Street to Pennoyer Park on Sept. 10 for Fiestas Patrias Festival/parade; request from Three Harbors Council of Boy Scouts of America to use city sidewalks, HarborPark promenade and grassy area west of Civil War Museum for Scoutopoly on Oct. 7; award contract for concrete street and joint repairs (various locations) Parmentier Property Works LLC of Pleasant Prairie for $177,000; accept tree removal project (various city locations) and tree planting (citywide locations).

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

TREVOR-WILMOT SCHOOL BUILDING AND GROUNDS COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., in the school library, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Agenda items include: facility usage form change; 2023-24 project proposals including retrofitting lighting, additional Fob stations, and replacing the movable stage platform; and comprehensive safety manual draft.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., in the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and action on alcohol application for BB’s Pub; operator’s licenses.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., in the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: special event application for Snap-on company picnic on July 22; operator’s licenses.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. The commission will discuss veteran recognition banners at Harborside Academy.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, conference room B. Items on the agenda include: feature program “Antioxidant Small Fruit Trial Program;” WU-Extension educator/program updates; UW-Extension director updates; public hearings on land use items.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BROADBAND ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room A. Items on agenda include: presentation by Midwest Fiber Networks; review for recommendations proposals on Wi-Fi and Security Camera Solutions in county parks including Kemper Center, Anderson Arts Center, Silver Lake Park and Old Settlers Park; and presentation on additional opportunities for ARPA funding.

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., room 204. The board will hold two public hearings on petitions for exemption to the residency restrictions, followed by closed sessions for discussion of these petitions.

RANDALL TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett. This is a special meeting at the request of the District of Powers Lake for lake discussion.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, entrance D. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on renaming the Jennie Tunkieicz Award for Gender and Racial Equity.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to authorize sale of Highway F remnant parcels; resolution to accept Community Development Block Grant to support the 2023 Kemper Center building exterior renovation project; resolution authorizing director of highways to accept $50,000 from Silver Lake Solar WI for road repairs to vacant lot owned by the county; monthly reports.