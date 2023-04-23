Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the office of the director’s conference room (use entrance D). Items on the agenda include: update/status review/ review/discussion of information related to subjects;’ discussion on potential placement and search partners.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications, temporary outdoor extensions; application of Public Craft Brewing Company LLC for an outdoor cafe area at 628 58th St.; election of committee chair for 2023-24; and police department update.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: zoning map and text amendment to rezone property at 8911 102nd St. in LakeView Corporate Park for an approximately 50,000 square foot addition to the LMI facility; consider approval of concessions license agreement between the village RecPlex and Mr. Wings/Smarty’s Sweet Treats; request of Demody Properties for a five-year extension on the conditional approval of the master conceptional plan for redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies power plant site at 8000 95th St., for industrial use known as the LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: Ragnar Events LLC request to use Anderson and Pennoyer parks on Friday, May 12, for Great Midwest Relay 2023; Open Wings Learning Community request to use Southwest Library, Newman and Elmwood parks on Saturday, May 20, for Open Wings Family Fun Walk & Run; Navy Club Ship 40 request to use Navy park on Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day ceremony; Kenosha Classic Street Machine request to use Baker Park on Sunday, June 18, for Fathers Day car show; City request to use Veterans Memorial park June 30-July 4 for Celebrate America Fourth of July events/activities; 5Kevents.org change date of Kenosha LakeFront Run to Friday, July 21; Kenosha Running Club to use Simmons Island, Kennedy, Pennoyer and Alford parks on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for Harvest Moon 5k Run/Walk; agreement for YMCA to hold summer program at Lincoln Park and Hobbs park; agreement for ELCA Outreach Center for summer program at Cicchini Park; election of park commission chair and vice chair for 2023-24.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: traffic control resolutions; public hearing on a backyard chicken coop license request; police chief report on HIDTA cooperation; and election of committee chair and vice chair for 2023-24.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL FAMILY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308 Ave., Wilmot. The committee will discuss the 2022-23 communication plan.

COMMUNITY LIBRARY BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Salem Lakes building, 24615 89th St., Salem. Items on the agenda include: Salem roof repairs; director’s performance evaluation and employee agreement (may include closed session); reinstatement of youth services manager and circulation services clerk; Friends of Community Library report; and other business to come before the board.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: requests for use of city sidewalks and temporary route signage relative to summer events including Great Midwest Relay on May 12, Open Wings Family Fund Walk & Run on May 20, Harbor Park Promenade for Kenosha Public Library StoryWalks June 14 to July 31, and Kenosha LakeFront Run on July 21; request from Kenosha Creative Space to use 57th Street from Sixth Avenue to Seventh Avenue for block parties on June 21, July 22 and Aug. 19; request of Kenosha Running Club to sue grassy area east of the museum parking lot and city streets for Mayor’s Turkey Day Run on Nov. 23; agreement between city and SiFi Networks Kenosha for citywide weekly Eat and Greet events; SiFi update; salt usage update; CIP project status update; election of committee chair and vice chair for 2023-24.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award contract for Kenosha Water Utility sanitary sewer lining package (various locations0 to lowest bidder Visu-Sewer Inc., for $400,455.45; award contract for water main relocation (Union Pacific Railroad to 1,500 feet west) to lowest bidder Globe Contractors Inc. for $1,063,474.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: development agreement between city and 39th Street LLC For property at northwest corner of 129th Avenue and 38th Street; election of committee chair and vice chair for 2023-24.

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. This is the board’s annual reorganization meeting. The agenda includes: election of officers, committees and delegates, set meeting dates, appointment of legal counsel; and citizen comments.

WILMOT HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308 Ave., Wilmot. Items on the agenda include: 2023-24 compensation; 2023-24 school lunch prices and school fees; election of late buses for next school year; 2023-324 board meeting calendar; annual meeting date; 2023-24 CESA 2 driver education program agreement; second reading of policy updates.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: discussion of appointment to Plan Commission; set date for road inspection; continuing discussion of ATV travel on town roads; monthly reports, announcements and purchase approvals.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol (conference room B). Items on the agenda include: comprehensive bike plan for Kenosha County 2025; golf division report; resolution authorizing the director of parks to apply for grant funding for Pike River improvements; resolution authorizing the sale of Highway F remnant parcels and approval of certified survey maps and easement maintenance; resolution to maintain Wisconsin Bird City Status and recognize the 2023 World Migratory Bird Day proclamation; facilities division projects report; resolution authorizing the county to accept a $200,00 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. This is the annual meeting, which will include: introduction of elected town officers, presentation of 2022 financial report; fire department, building inspector, municipal court and recreation board reports; setting date for annual budget hearing.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY OPIOID ABATEMENT ADVISORY PANEL: 1;30 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (North 2). Items on the agenda include: drug detection device for LEA use; Xylazine webinar update; data collection and management.

KENOSHA COUNTY 2024 BUDGET VISION SESSION: 5:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (in the lobby). This session will include an overview by the county’s finance team, and division and department budget discussions.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: action on proposed ordinance and survey map adjustments; resolution in support of City of Burlington’s effort to amend Wisconsin State Statute to allow the transfer of “Class B” liquor licenses throughout an entire county; reappointments to Plan Commission.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 125. This is for a closed session to discuss a personnel issue.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the board room. This is for the annual organizational meeting. Agenda items include: election o board president, vice president, treasurer and clerk; appointment of School Board secretary; selection of time and place of regular meetings, voting order draw, board committees and check signatures; approve legal services for the district and authorized public depositories.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the board room. Items on the agenda include: Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum charter contract renewal; Kenosha eSchool charter transition to the Kenosha eSchool program; National School Breakfast and Lunch program; Head Start supplemental grant for 2023-24 school year; request to submit and implement the Education for Homeless Children and Youth Innovation Grant to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Wheatland Center School room 164 9communityi room), 6606 368 Ave., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: reorganization and election of offices and committees for 2023-24; Wheatland School instructional update; facilities and maintenance update; technology update; shared service contracts for 2023-24 school year including occupational therapist/Trevor Wilmot School District; social worker/Randall School District; and Westosha Athletic Conference Agreement.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at Salem School, 8828 Antioch Road, in the large group instruction room. Items on the agenda include: canvassed board election results; recognition of newly elected board member; CESA 2 update; monthly reports; new hires including director of teaching and learning, 4K-8 principal, ans special education compliance coordinator; annual board reorganization; 2023-24 contracted staff member contracts; contracted staff retention incentive; approve issuing 2023-24 notices of assignment for school year hourly wage employees; presentation and approval of guaranteed maximum price for referendum construction project; robotics presentation; McKinney-Vento presentation; school year hourly staff compensation package discussion; busing options; committee reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., in the airport conference room, 9900 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: lease agreements; discussion of airport operations.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St. (second floor committee room). Items on the agenda include: resolutions to appoint Courtney Marshall, Alayna Arrington, Duane O’Keefe and Andy Berg to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolution encouraging the strategic development of renewable energy resources in Kenosha County, and requesting the state Legislature to identify sustainable strategies for such development; review of budget vision session.