Monday

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE AD HOC COMMITTEE: 1 p.m., virtual meeting for a closed session to discuss the president’s evaluation.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolution amending Capital Improvements Program by decreasing Simmons Island improvements by $330,000 and increasing Southport Beach House by the same amount; resolution to approve 2023-25 across-the-board wage increase and other benefit modification for the Kenosha Professional Supervisory Officers Association.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for 17,200 square foot vehicle maintenance facility at 8100 60th St. (Wholesale Grocers); public hearing on license and permit applications; application of CD Warehouse Corp. for a new secondhand article dealer’s license at 2529 75th St.; public hearing on daily cabaret license application for Paddy’s O’s Pub, 5022 Seventh Ave.; first reading of ordinance amendment to change residency requirements of the Bord of Assessors; first readying of proposed amendment to zoning ordinance regarding Zoning Enforcement Authority; second reading of proposed Code change for the 5th aldermanic district to add Ward 79; proposed resolution amending Capital Improvements Program by decreasing Simmons Island improvements by $330,000 and increasing Southport Beach House by the same amount; resolution to support the U.S. Board of Geographic Names proposal to rename Root River to Center Creek; resolution to approve 2023-25 across-the-board wage increase and other benefit modification for the Kenosha Professional Supervisory Officers Association; reappointment of Steven J. Chalmers Sr. to Hometown Heroes Commission; appointments of Steve Tindall and Brad Cramlet to Hometown Heroes Commission; award contract for Southport Beach House exterior renovations to Berglund Construction Co. of Chicago for $500,000; state/municipal agreement for state-let urban project on 22nd Avenue, from 50th Street to Washington Road; intergovernmental agreement for street improvements (various locations) between the city and Pleasant Prairie; proposed landscape maintenance, stormwater management facilities maintenance and storm water and detention pond easement agreements between the city and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC.

Tuesday

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Kenosha, in the Joint Services training room 1216. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports including fleet maintenance, evidence/identification, information technology, overtime, financial statements and records; review and consideration of financial audit, Enterprise Resource Planning replacement project, and 2024 budget.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: action on request from fire chief and public works superintendent to sell assorted equipment at the Wisconsin Surplus Auction; discussion and possible action on fire chief’s request to accept AFG grant from FEMA; discussion and possible action on request to repair ambulance; appointment of Village Board member to represent the village at the Kenosha Unified School District Rightsizing Committee meetings; action to update the building permit schedule; action to repeal Village Code section relating to special event permits; action to recreate section of Code regarding burn permit fees; and license applications.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:15 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.. This is for a close session to discussion to review findings/order in an expulsion case; and to discuss litigation.

KENOSHA COUNTY OPIOID SETTLEMENT ADVISORY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., at the Twin Lakes Village Hall, 105 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Items on the agenda include: update on recommendations to the county executive; data collection and management; and settlement updates.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include: This is a special meeting which will be preceded by a tour of the building starting at 6 p.m. The board will then vote to go into closed session to discuss non-represented staff and administrator compensation increases as well as the administrator’s performance review.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Regular meeting in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include: CESA 2 update; teacher/contracted staff base wage increase; teacher/contracted staff supplemental pay increase; support staff base wage increase; resolution authorizing temporary borrowing; shared service agreements; 2023-24 school fee (revision); emergency operations and crisis management plan; monthly reports and set September meetings.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: recommendations concerning appointments, leaves of absence, retirements, resignations and separations; update on student and staff technology acceptable use policies (second reading); discussion and possible action on KUSD Rightsizing Committee and project update; KUSD employee handbook amendment (personal days); discussion/action on level/tier advancement for all employee groups, NEA local president release grant addendum to teacher contract, provisions governing the transportation of students attending public and private schools for 2023-24 academic year; KTEC East lease extension; Gang Prevention Program 2022-23 year-end report; annual restraint and seclusion report.

Wednesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 8 a.m. The School Board members have been invited, and a quorum may be present, to attend the New Educator Welcome Breakfast at the Bristol 45 Diner, 8321 200th Ave., in Bristol.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for rental truck leasing at 1515 30th Ave. (Budget Truck Rental); public hearing on conditional use permit for a 105 foot tall communication tower at 6229 99th Ave. (Verizon/Kenosha Water Utility); public hearing on conditional use permit for communication satellites at 3441 66th St. (ViaSat/Crown Castle); public hearing on conceptional plan review for 44,500 square foot charter high school at 3311 30th Ave. (KTEC High School).

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: discussion of upcoming Capital Improvements Plan budget meeting; items for future discussion.