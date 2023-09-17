Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 4 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, Home Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Items on the agenda include: response to opioid crisis presentation, comments and reports.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of dedication of 92nd Place, 64th Court and 66th Avenue as public streets; public hearing on zoning text amendment to Creekside Crossing Condominiums Planned Unit Development for the same streets; consider approval of Land division and Development Control Ordinance to amend section relating to financial security for developmental projects.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolutions to levy special charges on various parcels of property on file in Office of the City Clerk; proposed resolutions for special charges assessed properties.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for 17,200 square foot vehicle maintenance facility at 8100 60th St. (Associated Wholesale Grocers); license and permit requests and public hearings; public hearing on ordinance to crate Code section regarding public bidding; public hearing on ordinance to amend Code regarding drug paraphernalia; resolution on amendment to cit bond schedule section on drug paraphernalia; acceptance of 57th Street lighting project (57th Street, Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue) as completed with final payment of $82,055; accept joint, crack cleaning and sealing (citywide locations) as completed by National Industrial Maintenance Inc. of East Chicago, Ind., and payment of $129,500; accept sidewalk and curb/gutter work (locations south of 60th Street) as completed by Forward Contractors of Grafton, and final payment of $308,960.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: reports for the month of August; receive and file complaints; update from Police Department regarding July 20 incident; chief and commissioners’ comments; and a closed session for discussing Fire Chief recruitment.

KENOSHA COUNTY CHAPTER 980 SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 2:30 p.m., Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the Office of the Director Conference Room (use entrance D). Items on the agenda include: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects; discussion on potential placement and search partners.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3:30 p.m., in the Procarione Classroom of the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. This is a session of the Board Handbook AD Hoc Committee to discuss updates to the Board of Trustees Handbook.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: creating of the Uptown East Subcommittee; report on Uptown East Property Condition Survey; discussion of public safety inn Uptown are; update on proposed City Housing Initiative.

KENOSHA COUNTY YOUTH AS RESOURCES BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Kenosha Area Business Alliance/United Way, 5500 Sixth Ave., Suite 210. Items on the agenda include: YAR overview, grant application and voting process; committee breakouts, review project books.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session with agenda items including: continued discussion of contracting for code enforcement services; presentation from Ehlers regarding the village’s updated financial management plan; review and discuss license and permit requests; possible closed session to discuss fire chief position employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications; appointment of Brian Bashaw to the Joint Services Board; resolution authorizing transfer of land parcel taken by tax deed to the city; land use rezoning ordinance for property in Town of Randall.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for a 105 foot tall communication tower at 6229 99th Ave. (Verizon/Kenosha Water Utility); public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for 3,035 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru at 7305 122th Ave., for a pylon sign (Popeye’s); public hearing on request to initiate the rezoning of property at 8813 38th St. and 3820 88th Avenue from A-2 agriculture to IP industrial park district.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 1960 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room A. Items on the agenda include: variance request in Town of Randall; monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 1960 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Items on the agenda include: subcommittee reports; resolution on recognition of Native American Heritage Monday; recommendation addressing disparities in education in Kenosha County; recommendation on expanding the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program to Kenosha County.