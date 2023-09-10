Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, room North 2. Items on the agenda include: Aging Plan update; ILSP update; program updates.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of intergovernmental agreement for street improvements between City of Kenosha and the Village of Pleasant Prairie; consider approval of resolution dedicating 84th Street water main; consider approval of disposal agreement between the village and GFL Zion Landfill.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from St. Joseph Catholic Academy to host a homecoming bonfire on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Eichelman Park Beach; request from Lakeshore Business Improvement District for use of Friendship Park from Oct. 13-21 for outdoor event; request from the city to use Veterans Memorial Park on Oct. 14 to hold Fall Into Fun Festival; memorial marker near memorial tree request.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Rustic Road Brewing Co. to amend Lakeside Octoberfest application to include a bounce house at Celebration Place (Sept. 28-Oct. 1); request from Captain Mike’s for use of 51st Place from Sixth Avenue to Seventh Avenue on Oct. 6 for Captains and Canines Block Party; request from Lakeshore Business Improvement District for use of city sidewalks for Third Thursday in October; request from the City for use of the museum campus (west of Kenosha Public Museum) and closure of Second Avenue from 54th Street to 56th Street for City Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 24; accept 57th Street lighting project (Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue) by WIL-surge Electric Inc. of Butler, with final payment of $82,055; accept joint, crack cleaning and sealing (citywide locations) as completed by National Industrial Maintenance Inc. of East Chicago, Ind., with final payment of $129,500; accept sidewalk and curb/gutter projects (south of 60th Street) by Forward Contractors of Grafton with final payment of $308,960.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: accept sidewalk and curb/gutter projects (south of 60th Street) by Forward Contractors of Grafton with final payment of $308,960.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: first reading of ordinance to change the annual ATV fee from $25 biennially to $25 annually beginning in 2024; first reading of ordinance updates; license and permit requests; and monthly reports.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOP & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, N2 conference room. Items on the agenda include: health officer/director’s report; corporation counselor’s report; public comments, president’s comments.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3:30 p.m., at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Avenue, in the Procarione Classroom. This is a meeting of the Board Handbook Ad Hoc Committee, to include discussion of a plan to update the Board of Trustees handbook.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., in the large conference room of the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. This is for a budget discussion.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Avenue, in the Procarione Classroom. Items on the agenda include: consider 2024 museum budget; consider contract for parking lot security cameras; and monthly reports.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. The meeting will include monthly reports, correspondence and licenses.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: proposed third amendment to developer’s agreement between the village and Golden Oil Co. Inc. and Somers USA, LLC; action to award bid received for Offsite public Utility plans for Bobcat Plus Improvement Project to The Wanasek Corp. for $244,445; resolution regarding reservations made for Veterans Park pavilion; proposed ordinance to create Code section relating to solar energy systems; special events permit request from Palmen Auto Stores for employee family picnic at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, on Oct. 15.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. The meeting will include a review and vote on the Hometown Hero for the third quarter.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOP & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Items on the agenda include: feature program on “4-H Fair Wrap-up, Annual Meetings/Bylaws, Enrollment;” UW-Extension educator/program updates; UW-Extension director updates; and public hearings on land use items (in the public hearing room).

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BROADBAND ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room A. Items on the agenda include: introduction of interim Kenosha County Chief Information Officer Ben Taggart; status report on previous committee recommendations; discussion of recommended responsibilities of a county broadband coordinator; information sharing; formation of focus groups.

KENOSHA COUNTY TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: 1 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in the second floor Emergency Operations Center. Items on the agenda include: fatal traffic accident reports review for June through August; other business to come before the commission.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: KABA second quarter 2023 update; monthly reports.