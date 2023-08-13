Monday

TWIN LAKES SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., at the Lakewood School Library, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes. Items on the agenda include: report on Learning by Design Academy; donations; 2023-24 Crisis Plan; 2023-24 resignation; and a closed session to consider employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:20 p.m., at the WUHS Library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a special meeting for changing the annual meeting date, and for discussion and possible action on the Aug. 30 board meeting start time change.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the WUHS Library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a work session with items for discussion including: new board member introduction, a USI Health Plan coverage presentation, district at-risk report, COVID Return to School Plan, Post-Employment Benefit Window Committee update; and spring referendum.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: ordinance to crate code regarding landlord registration and residential rental dwelling unit inspection program; ordinance to amend city code regarding drug paraphernalia; amendment to city bond schedule for municipal court; discussion of setting common council committee meetings to the second and fourth Mondays each month, excluding Finance and Transit.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., 9915 39th Ave. at the Village Hall Auditorium; consider approval of the zoning map amendment and ordinances for several zoning text amend3emtns for proposed Highland Estates development (generally located west of the existing Devonshire and Village Green Heights subdivisions between 93rd Street and 104th Street); consider approval of Municipal Interstate Agreement between Pleasant Prairie and Winthrop Harbor related to improvements to 128th Street east of Sheridan Road.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Parkside Wrestling for use of kennedy Park on Sept. 16 for Parkside Wrestling Alumni Social Bags Tournament; proposed amendment to Capital Improvement Program decreasing Simmons Island improvements and increasing Southport Beach House funds, both for $320,000; award contract for Southport Beach House exterior renovations Phase 5 (7825 Third Ave.) to Berglund Construction Co. of Chicago for $500,000; discussion of setting common council committee meetings to the second and fourth Mondays each month, excluding Finance and Transit.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: sanitary sewer and water main easement and agreement between Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC and the Kenosha Water Utility; first amendment to PCS site agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and SprintCom LLC for industrial park water tower at 4504 64th Ave.; discussion of setting water commission meetings for second and fourth Monday of each month.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Bear Development (north side of 21st Street, east of 30th AVenue, Sun Point Village) to install a paved lawn park; state/municipal agreement for project on 22nd Avenue from 50th Street to Washington Road; intergovernmental agreement for street improvements (several locations) between the city and Pleasant Prairie; resolution to support U.S. Bord of Geographic names proposal to change Root River to Center Creek; renovations Phase 5 (7825 Third Ave.) to Berglund Construction Co. of Chicago for $500,000; landscape maintenance agreement between city and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC; discussion of setting common council committee meetings to the second and fourth Mondays each month, excluding Finance and Transit.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: stormwater management facilities maintenance agreement between city and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC; permanent storm sewer and detention pond easement agreement between Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC, Majestic Stormwater LLC and city; discussion of setting common council committee meetings to the second and fourth Mondays each month, excluding Finance and Transit.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: continue discussion of ATV travel on town roads; monthly reports; review proposal from Lab Construction for the inspection and evaluation related to raze order of 7815 334th Ave., Burlington.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: police and fire resignations and promotion; Medal of Valor awards; monthly reports; update from Police Department on July 20 incident; update on the fire chief recruitment; commission may also go onto closed session to continue discussion of fire chief recruitment.

KENOSHA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Items on the agenda include: update on re-staffing/services in western Kenosha County; updates on Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park; 2023 Veterans Celebration/Veterans Day events.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, Procarione Classroom, 5400 First Avenue. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; create an ad hoc committee to update the BOT Handbook; consider 2024 operating budget; informational reports on personnel and operations, Friends of the Museum and foundation.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session with discussion items to include: request from fire chief and public works superintendent to sell assorted equipment to Wisconsin surplus for auction and sale; discuss increasing cost of the annual burn permit; proposed resolution to update the building permit schedule in the Somers code; review proposed ordinance to repeal/recreate Somers code section relating to loud and unnecessary noise; discuss and review ordinance to repeal code relating to special event permits; application for (picnic) beer license for Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary for rescheduled Pike River Benefit Concert on Sept. 22.

SOMERS STORMWATER UTILITY COMMISSION: Immediately following the Village Board work session, at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. The commission will review a draft of stormwater project prioritization, following feedback during public open house July 14.

TREVOR-WILMOT GRADE SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the School Library, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Items on the agenda include: 2023-24 project updates including retrofitting LED lighting and FOB Station improvements; 2923-24 project proposals including quotes for playground equipment and for replacing the removable stage platform; courtyard projects discussion; and safety plan update.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th Street, second floor auditor's conference room. The agenda includes a resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of not to exceed $16.035 million in general obligation promissory notes.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., in the District Office Conference Room, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include: initial negotiations meeting between representatives of the School Board and the School Professionals and Employees Association of Kenosha County, for professional staff for 2023-24 school year; the two groups will also meet in open session confer regarding supplemental pay; a closed session may be held to discussion total base wage proposals for employees in SPEAK; then there will an initial negotiations meeting between School Board and Salem Educational Support Professionals representatives to exchange support staff proposals for 2023-24 school year, and for discussion supplemental pay; a closed session may be held to discuss total base wage proposals for support staff employees.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th Street, second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: review and discussion of WCA posted resolutions; monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th Street, third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; consider appointments of Jeffrey Wamboldt and Daniel Gachke to Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency Board; appoint Kari Foss as director of Aging, Disability and Behavioral health Services; resolutions to support intergovernmental agreements between the county and the towns of Paris, Randall and Wheatland for law enforcement services; resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of not to exceed $16.035 million in general obligation promissory notes.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 12:15 p.m., at the high school, 1112 308th Ave. School Board members have been invited to staff luncheon and a quorum may be present. No official board action will be taken.

RANDALL TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett. This is a special meeting to continue discussion and consideration for action, if any, on a tabled golf cart/ATV fall referendum.

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school, 37101 87th St., Burlington. This is the district's annual meeting and items on the agenda include: approval length of school year; resolution to borrow money, if needed, to operate the school until taxes and school aid are paid; set salaries for school board members for 2023-24 school year; presentation on 2023-24 budget, and motion to adopt the budget; motion to approve tax levy.

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: Immediately following the annual meeting, at the school, 37101 87th St., Burlington.Items on the agenda include: referendum update; survey update; strategic plan update on learning and academics; district updates ; 2023-24 budget allocations discussion; employee handbook and personnel reports , possible action; and monthly reports.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the public hearing room. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on resolution declaring racism as a health crisis in Kenosha County; discussion and possible action on reallocating members on subcommittees; discussion on the nominations for Jennie Tunkieicz Award for Gender and Racial Equity and possible action.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room A. Items on the agenda include: variance request for an accessory building in Town of Randall; temporary use permit for a drive-thru holiday light display in Town of Randall.