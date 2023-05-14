Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on comprehensive plan amendment for a portion of the Prairie Lane Neighborhood Plan between Springbrook road and 47th Avenue north of 116th Street; public hearing and consider approval of conceptual plan for development of approximately 40 acres of land west of 47th Avenue at 113th Street into 75 single-family lots to be known as Cedar Ridge subdivision; consider approval of site and operational plans for Lake Andrea Beer Garden at 10023 Park Drive within Prairie Springs Park; consideration of amendments to Village Zoning Ordinance related to requirements and zoning districts for beer gardens.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. This is a special meeting to consider a development agreement between Kenosha Downtown Partners LLC and the city for Downtown development.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: agreement and notice o assignment between Safe Harbor Humane Society and the city; development agreement between Kenosha Downtown Partners LLC and the city for Downtown development; contract for official city newspaper to the Kenosha News for June 1 through May 31, 2024.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 2301. Items on the agenda include: request of Kenosha Classic Street Machines and co-sponsor the city to use the transit parking lot 8 at 54th Street and 6th Avenue and request to waive fees for streetcar service on Sept. 2 for Kenosha Classic Car Show; requests to use transit parking lot 8 and to waive streetcar fees for carnival associated with Celebrate America event June 30 through July 4; request to waive fees for streetcar and Lakeshore Trolley rides on July 4 for Celebrate America event and fireworks; request to install bus shelter at 63rd Street between 14th and 15th avenues on the south side of the road; parking structure signage; April report on charging station in the parking structure.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: permit and license requests and renewals; hearing on request from Flints Inn, 4708 22nd Ave., to change closing time of outdoor extension to 1:30 p.m.; hearing on application of Hold My Beer, 621 56h St., for an outdoor cafe area; first reading of ordinance change proposed regarding marijuana possession; appointments of Sean McKim to the Library Board and Colin M. Hennessey to the Kenosha Joint Services Board; contract for resurfacing (13th Avenue from Washington Road to 40th Street, and 16th Place from 16th Avenue to 15th Avenue) to Cornerstone Pavers LLC of Racine for $667,800; contract for resurfacing (23th Avenue, 50th Street and 51st Street, from 23rd Avenue to 22nd Avenue) to Cornerstone Pavers LLC for $688,200; agreement and notice of assignment between Safe Harbor Humane Society and the city; Carthage Safe Culture Project memorandum of understanding between Carthage, Women’s and Children’s Horizons, the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin and the Kenosha Police Department; development agreement between Kenosha Downtown Partners LLC and the city for Downtown development; contract for official city newspaper to the Kenosha News for June 1 through May 31, 2024; and public hearings on backyard chicken coop licenses.

Tuesday

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m., virtual meeting; Items on the agenda include: labor market information; One-Stop Operator (OSO) update; contract for RFP next program year.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE: at the district office conference room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include: budget projects; busing considerations; school year hourly compensation discussion; and cash-in-lieu of health insurance waiver/VEBA contribution.

KENOSHA COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., third floor County Board chambers. This is for 2023024 member orientation, evaluations and a mentor meet-and-greet.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: Arcadia Properties LLC update; and Uptown East Redevelopment Plan proposal.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session with agenda items including; rezoning and land use requests; conditional use permit for event facilities and lodging for living quarters for watchmen and caretakers and summer theaters and amphitheaters; discuss and review proposed assignment of certain rights under development agreements for Market Square Apartments; update on Stormwater Management Plan; presentation from Root, Pike Win regarding potential stormwater culvert replacement project; discussion of proposed ordinance updates relating to possession of alcohol by persons under age 21 and possession of alcoholic beverages on school grounds; discuss proposed resolution on rental of Village/Town Hall Auditorium.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to request the state revise Solar Energy System Law; resolution on a Renewable Future for Kenosha County, encouraging the strategic development of renewable energy resources in the county and requesting the state Legislature to identify sustainable strategies for such development.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: recognition of 2022-23 Youth in Governance members; appointments of 2023-24 Youth in Governance members; appointments of Colin Hennessey to Kenosha Joint Services Board, Dustin Feeney as director of the Kenosha County Division of Workforce Development, Brian Bashaw to the Joint Services Board, Dave Giordano to the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Craig Roepke to the to the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Craig Roepke to the to the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Aaron Longrie to the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee, and Jeff Zampanti to the to the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee; resolution authorizing director of parks to apply for Wisconsin DNR grant for Pike River improvements in Petrifying Springs Par; resolution to apply for and accept grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for up to $200,000 for Kenosha County Human Services building restoration project; draft annual report “A Multi-Jurisdictional Comprehensive Plan for Kenosha County 2025, 2022 Annual Report;” and resolution authorizing highway commissioner to collect $3,074,138 from Majestic Midwest Innovation Center for highway improvements.

Wednesday

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., in the Randall School library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; ale of $9.5 million in general obligation promissory notes; approval of teacher contracts; approval of 2023-24 administrator contracts; 2023-24 OE applications; personnel report; 2023-24 OT service agreement; approve Carolina Science curriculum; committee updates and information.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearings on land use plan changes; hearing on conditional use permit for 678 square foot drive-thru coffee shop at 4706 75th St. (7-Brew Coffee); public hearing on building review of 2,880 square foot greenhouse at 3717 65th St (City of Kenosha-Parks Greenhouse); and hearings on zoning ordinance and rezoning of property in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood site between 52nd Street and 60th Street on the east and west side of 30th Avenue.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room A. Meeting includes a variance request in the Town of Randall.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: welcome new members; election of chair and vice chair; subcommittee work groups and leadership; City of Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality & Equity Report.