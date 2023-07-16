KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., in the boardroom of the Education Support Center, 3600 52nd St. This is a special meeting to discuss recommendations for administrative appointments.

KENOSHA UNIFIED CITIZEN RIGHTSIZING COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., in the boardroom at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: school finance update; KUSD data points; group discussion and feedback; Davis Timeline update; school board update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: 2023 Community Development Block Grant subgrantee agreements; 2023 second quarter report regarding settlements; Wisconsin Department of Justice JAG Records Management Systems upgrades grant; Kenosha Fire Smoke reading course contract; change order to contract to raze structure and restore lot at 812 56th St.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7:30 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications; property rezoning ordinance first readings; award contract for concrete street and joint repairs (various locations) to Parmentier Property Works LLC of Pleasant Prairie for $177,600; Wisconsin Department of Justice JAG Records Management Systems upgrades grant; 2023 Community Development Block Grant subgrantee agreements; Kenosha Fire Smoke reading course contract; acceptance of tree removals (citywide locations) as satisfactorily completed by Landscape Concepts Management of Grayslake, Ill., for %222,395; acceptance of tree plantings (various locations) as satisfactorily completed by Arthur Weiler Inc. of Bristol, for $104,150.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., in the Daimler Chrysler Hall of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. Items on the agenda include: police and fire reports for June; promotions and appointments of a number of police and fire personnel; receive an update on the first chief process; closed session to review candidates for promotion to fire apparatus operator, and to review questions for the fire chief interview.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: update on offer to purchase 5113 13th Ave.; consideration of sublease between Kenosha Transit Commission and Blast from the Past Pizza LLC; and update on Uptown East Survey.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., in Room 125 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. This is for a closed session to discuss collective bargaining deliberations.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is for a work session for discussion of issues including: land use plan map amendment requests; discuss and review 2023 building permit fee comparison; discuss and review proposed cell tower lease for Village/Town Hall; discuss fire department request to crate a social media account; review proposed ordinance to recreate code section on landfill and excavating permits; proposed changes to village code on regards to swimming polls; review and discuss application for picnic beer license from Kenosha Shrine Club for events Aug. 12-13 at Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St.

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 7101 87th St., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: referendum update; employee handbook preview; strategic plan update, survey data, district updates; 2023-24 budget preview; technology update; discuss 2023-24 HSA contribution; approve student academic standards for 2023-24; approve resolution authorizing independent hearing officers to determine student expulsion cases (if applicable); door installation; approve of personnel report; committee and other monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St., third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: appointment of Daniel Gaschke to the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency Bord; appointment of Lt. Keith Fonk to the Traffic Safety Commission; first reading of resolution on Renewable Future for Kenosha County/encouraging the strategic development of renewable energy resources in the county, and requesting the state Legislature identify sustainable strategies for such development; appointment of David DeVito to the Kenosha County Zoning Board of Adjustments; appointment of Andy Buehler to the Kenosha County Land Information Council; appointment of Shawn Smith to the Kenosha County Land Information Council; resolution authorizing the sale of Highway F remnant parcels; resolution to accept the Community Development Block Grant to support the 2023 Kemper Center building exterior restoration project; resolution authorizing the Director of Highways to accept $50,000 from Silver Lake Solar WI for highway reconditioning along Highway K just east of Highway W; resolution to issue not to exceed $16.035 million in general obligation promissory notes.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL: This is for a meeting of the Voluntary Non-Precedential Post-Employment Benefit Window Committee meeting, at 5 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. The group will review posisble early retirement incentive packages.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: Regular meeting at 6 p.m., at the school library, 1112 308th Ave., Wilmot. Items on the agenda include: 2022-23 athletics and activities participation report; update on mentoring program; School Perceptions Community Survey proposal; 2023-24 emergency plan; 2023-24 school calendar amendments; Strategic Plan Year 3 discussion and possible action; teaching overload assignment policy discussion and possible action; determination of order of board interviews; and a closed session to consider individual employee's performance evaluation data, and the district administrator's evaluation.

RANDALL TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road., Bassett. The agenda includes District of Powers Lake request for lake discussion (discussion, consideration and action if any).

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52ndf St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: rezoning change request public hearings; public hearing on conditional use permit for a self-storage facility at 1552 22nd Ave. (Lookwood Storage); public hearing on resolution to approve an 11-lot serviced survey map for property at 5555 30th Ave. (Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood); resolution to grant a six-month extension for the recording of a three-lot serviced survey map for property at 5522 104th Ave. (Majestic Midwest Innovation Center); public hearing on a conditional use permit amendment to allow for rental truck leasing at 1515 30th Ave. (Budget Truck Rental).

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the public haring room. Items on the agenda include: citizen comments and subcommittee reports; discussion and possible action resolution declaring racism as a health crisis in Kenosha County; discussion and possible action on reallocating members on subcommittees; discussion on the nominations for Jennie Tunkiecz Award for Gender and Racial Equity and possible action.