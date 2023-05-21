Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director conference room (use entrance D). Items on the agenda include: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects; discussion on potential placement and search partners.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: bartender license applications; application for massage establishment license at 6221 122nd Ave.; request from Fec’s Place to change closing time of outdoor extension at 5523 Sixth Ave. to 1:30 a.m.; application of Bindelli’s Adventure Inc. for an outdoor extension at 4601 Seventh AV. (Bindelli’s City Zoo) to extend closing time to midnight; appliation of Swedish American Club for temporary outdoor extension of liquor licenses at 702 30th Ave. for an outdoor picnic on Aug. 12, extending closing time to midnight; liquor license/renewal applications; 21 applications for yearly cabaret licenses effective July 1; public department update.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and consider approval of final resolution authorizing construction on public improvements and levying special assessments in connection with 84th Street water main extension project; consider approval of comprehensive plan amendment for a portion of Prairie Lane Neighborhood Plan between Springbrook Road and 47th AVenue north of 116th Street; consider approval of conceptual plan for development of approximately 40 acres of land west of 47th AVenue at 113th Street into 75 single family lots to be known as the Cedar Ridge subdivision; consider contract for 84th Street water main extension to Willkomm Excavating & Grading Inc. for $90,069; resolution authorizing the village to dispose of surplus vehicles; designate a portion of Park Drive in village a one-way highway; consider liquor license for lake Andrea Beer Garden in Prairie Springs Park.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Midwest Dance Center for use of Pennoyer Park and band shell on June 8 and June 10 to hold Midwest Dance Center Presents: Imagine 2023; request from Kenosha Public Library to use Simmons Island beach on Tuesdays June 27 and July 25 for library’s Kids Yoga at the Beach; request from Kingdom Word Global Impact Ministries for use of Pennoyer Park band shell and three kiosks on Saturday, Aug. 12, for Impacting the Kingdom event; approve sponsorship signage at Washington Park Golf Course.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Mahone Fund for use of Celebration Place and closure of Italiana Circle for the HarborPark Jazz Rhythm & Blues music event on Aug. 19; request from Kenosha Classic Street Machine for use of city streets and sidewalks for Downtown Car Show on Sept. 2; request from Outreach for Hope for use of city streets for Ride Run Walk event on Sept. 30; approve Downtown BID banners and locations; agreement between city and Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin System for instrument installation to support the Department of Natural Resources enhanced ozone monitoring program (100 51st Place and 625 52nd St.); resurfacing contract (74th Street, 20th Avenue to 22nd Avenue; and 90th Street, Sheridan Road to 14th Avenue) to Parmentier Concrete of Pleasant Prairie for $328,100; revetment work contract (First Avenue, from 75th Street to 71st Street) to Michels Construction Inc. of Brownsville, for $4.4 million.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: resurfacing contract (74th Street, 20th Avenue to 22nd Avenue; and 90th Street, Sheridan Road to 14th Avenue) to Parmentier Concrete of Pleasant Prairie for $328,100.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: water main easement and temporary construction easement agreements; property use agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and Michels Construction for First Avenue revetment repair project; relocation site agreement for existing water tower lease between Kenosha Water Utility and Verizon Wireless (6229 99th Ave-Whitecaps water tower).

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: temporary use permit, sellers permit application and authorization to issue possessor permits related to application for Freedom Fireworks LLC, at 5712 392nd Ave.; report from Parks and Recreation Board; insurance policy for elected officials; authorizing to proceed with preparing a raze order for property at 7815 334th Ave.; Speed Readers to remind drivers to drive within posted limits; continue discussion of ATV travel on town roads; monthly reports; increase of rental fee changed for park properties for 2024; purchase posts and setting them in Oakwood Shores Park and Koch Park; lighting for basketball court.

KENOSHA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Items on the agenda include: division reports; resolution to authorize the highway commissioner to collect $3.074 million from Majestic Midwest Innovation Center for highway improvements and signalization of intersection of Highway K and 104th Avenue; Public Works Department review.

WHEATLAND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: request from DeAnna Delimat of East Troy for approval for temporary use approval from Kenosha County of Adjustment to operate multiple special outdoor events at 32400 Geneva Road.

Tuesday

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in teh Joint Services training room 1216. Items on the agenda include: monthly department reports; introduction of Supervisor Brian Bashaw and Youth in Governance members Rogelio Castro and Mylee Chamberlin; OPEB report; financial audit; Enterprise Resource Planning Replacement Project; extension of contract with Comsys Inc.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: rezoning and survey map amendment/update requests; proposed development agreement between village and Mastercraft Builders LLC, 5008 Green Bay Road; Rossi Investments LLP, Bristol, request for conditional use permit for compressed national gas fueling station with minor truck services in highway business district; possible action request for partial payment from Globe Contractors Inc. for $31,570 for Flint 94 Commerce Center offsite public utility plans; request for final payment from Camosy Construction Inc. for $139,512 for work on life stations 1A and water transfer station; possible action on Root-Pike-Win’s proposed stormwater culvert replacement project’ action to amend 2023 budget for updated Capital Improvement Plan projects; reappointments of Marianne Kraus, Terry Mack and Peggy Kormylo to Board of Appeals.

SOMERS STORMWATER UTILITY COMMISSION: Immediately following Village Board meeting at same location. Items on the agenda include: update on stormwater management plan, setting public informational meeting for June 14; action on Root-Pike-Win’s proposed stormwater culvert replacement project.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 125. This is a closed session to discuss personnel and an evaluation consideration.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:15 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. This is a special meeting for a closed session to discuss 2023-24 open enrollment applications and school year full-time hourly compensation.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. This is the regular board meeting, with items on the agenda including: committee assignments; approve contract for assistant director of Innovation & Educational Technology; approve contract for assistant principal; fourth grade presentation; 2023-24 Food Services Management Company contract; 2023-24 budget update; Citizens’ Advisory Committee update; transportation update; other monthly reports.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: consideration for renaming the Educational Support Center; report on contract for Davis Demographics; first reading of Student Dress Code policy and rule; changes to building permit fees and regulations; board approved student user fees and recreation department fees for 2023-24 school year; discuss and possible action on activities Code of Conduct; discuss and possible action on boys’ lacrosse; adoption of instructional materials; discuss Student and Family Assistance Program; open enrollment applicants for 2023-24 school year; discuss classification, compensation and personnel policy for personnel; discussion and possible action on donation to the district.

Wednesday

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 125. This is a closed session to discuss personnel.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington, in the Community Room (Room 164). Items on the agenda include: discuss open enrollment spaces; new teacher contracts; and possible closed session for discussion of personnel.

Thursday

KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 624 52nd St., Room 24. The meeting is for public hearing on a proposed historical artifact listing for Faulkner Mosaic at 6501 Third Ave.

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: Wisconsin Counties Association legislative update; resolution recognizing July as “Parks and Recreation Month.”