Monday

LAKEWOOD SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m.at the library at the school, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes. This is a special meeting with agenda items including: closed session to discuss staffing; 2023-24 budget; 2023-24 staff compensation.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., a the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on zoning text amendments to create a definition for a beer garden; consider certified survey map request to subdivide a property; consider approval of several land division and development control ordinance amendments.

KENOSHA SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center boardroom, 3600 52nd St. This is a special meeting for a closed session to consider a staff matter.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolution by the mayor to provide bonus pay for seasonal lifeguard job classifications for the 2023 season; request for funds and memorandum of understanding between Wisconsin Elections Commission and city (2023 Absentee Ballot Envelope Subgrant Program); ATM placement agreement between city and Blackhawk Community Credit Union; application for Modernization Procurement Support Agreement with Gartner Inc.; purchase of gas-powered generator and automatic transfer switch to service municipal office building.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers. Items on the agenda include: rezoning, license and permit requests, with public hearings including: Tipsy Bear Bar & Grill, 8249 Sheridan Road for permanent outdoor extension of liquor license; Cut Stone, 5925 Sixth Ave., for outdoor dining area extension of liquor license; Soshibay, 6208 Green Bay Road, for permanent outdoor extension of liquor license; R’Noggin Brewing Co., 6521 120th Ave., for public entertainment license; Finney’s Lounge, 2901 60th St., for probationary cabaret license; Kenosha creative Space, 624 57th St., for parklet temporary outdoor extension of liquor license; Central Bark Doggy Daycare, 7600 75th St., for commercial kennel license; and Pet Supplies Plus, 3755 80th St., for pet shop license;

Also: consideration of license renewals including taxi cab, towing, and mobile home parks; 42 applications for yearly cabaret licenses effective July 1; first reading of ordinance amendment of definition of Lead Service Line; rezoning ordinance amendments; public hearing and second reading of ordinance recreating code subsection on Mashing; proposed resolution by the mayor to provide bonus pay for seasonal lifeguard job classifications for the 2023 season; appointment of Victor Escobedo to Library Board; award contract for Alford Park Bike Path Trail connection (1819 Sheridan Road) and Pennoyer Park Path extension (3601 Seventh Ave.) to Forward Contractors of Grafton at $236,500; award contact for asphalt street repairs (various locations0 to Cicchini Asphalt LLC of Kenosha for $218,400; award contract for crack filling (citywide locations), to Denler Inc. of Joliet, Ill., for $143,000; consider underground easements and right-of-way agreements; request for funds and memorandum of understanding between Wisconsin Elections Commission and city (2023 Absentee Ballot Envelope Subgrant Program);

Also: ATM placement agreement between city and Blackhawk Community Credit Union; application for Modernization Procurement Support Agreement with Gartner Inc.; purchase of gas-powered generator and automatic transfer switch to service municipal office building; acceptance of McKinley Storm Water Improvements (40th Avenue south of 60th Street, Wilson Road, 42nd Avenue, Taft Road, to 46th Avenue), as completed by LaLonde Contractors of Waukesha, and payment of final $1,811,718; acceptance of 60th Street reconstruction (41st Street to Pershing Blvd.) as completed by LaLonde Contractors and final payment of $1,939,615; and application from Carmichael & Associates for carnival license July 1-4 between 54th Street and 55th Street, from Sixth Avenue to Eighth Avenue.

Tuesday

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: Civil War Museum, in the Procarione Classroom, 5400 First Ave. Meeting will include: summer camp update; approve annual renewal of archeology agreement with Dan Joyce; election of officers; amend board bylaws to include founding date of the museums; monthly reports; and in closed session consider executive director position.

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road; Office of the Director conference room (use Entrance D). Agenda includes: update/status review; review/discussion of information relate to subjects; and discussion of potential placement and search partners.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. This is for a closed session to consider an amended offer for purchase of 5113 13th Ave.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St. in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution on Renewable Future for Kenosha County, encouraging the strategic development of renewable energy resources and requesting the state Legislature to identify sustainable strategies for such development; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports and announcements; appointments of Andy Buehler and Shawn Smith to Kenosha County Land Information Council; appointment of Zach Rodriguez to Kenosha County Board of Health; appointment of Kari Foss as director of the Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services; resolution to appoint Veronica King to Commission on Aging and Disability Services; resolution to appoint Dustin Feeney to position of director of Workforce Development; resolution to modify Division of Aging, Disability & Behavior Health Services 2023 budget for a Independent Living Supports pilot grant; resolution to modify the Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Services 2023 budget for new position of community prevention and education specialist; resolution to appoint Chief Colin Hennessey to Kenosha Joint Services Board; response to appoint Andrew Minor to the Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee; resolution approving Country Thunder activity control license for 2023; resolution authorizing the highway commissioner to collect $3,074,138 from Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC for highway improvements and installation of traffic signal at Highway K and 104th Avenue intersection; communication on a resolution authorizing the director of highways to accept $50,000 from Silver Lake Solar for read repairs to vacant lot owned by Kenosha County; communication on a resolution to accept the Community Development Block Grant to support the 2023 Kemper Center building exterior restoration project.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL: 5 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a meeting of the Voluntary Non-Precedential Post-Employment Benefit Window Committee. It will include a closed session to discuss a staff member’s employment and compensation; plus, in open session, to discuss planning for committee work and relevant data to collect.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BROADBAND ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room A. Items on the agenda include: elect chair and vice chair; discussion of possible use of ARPA funds for county parks Wi-Fi access; discussion of formation of working groups.

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: rezoning and land use plan map amendment hearings; public hearing on conditional use permit for a 678 square foot drive-thru coffee shop at 4706 75th St. (7-Brew Coffee); public hearing on conditional use permit for self-storage facility at 1552 22nd Ave. (Lockwood Storage); site plan and architectural review of a 48,960 square foot education institution at 5533 26th Ave. (Lakeview Technology Academy); site plan and architectural review for 64,481 square foot Innovation Center at 5522 26th Ave. (Kenosha Innovation Center); and conceptual plan review for new public market at 5801 Sixth Ave. (Kenosha Public Market).

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; resolution recognizing July as Parks and Recreation Month.