Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider tabled request to amend driveway access restriction for three lots within Arbor Ridge subdivision; and public hearing and consider approval of conditional use permit, including site and operational plans, for automobile sales and service facility at 4503 75th St.

SOMERS VILLAGE PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and action on request for amendment to land use plan map, and a a public hearing on a rezoning request related to the same property, from community business district to limited manufacturing district.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolution to amend the city's Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing two projects by a total of $150,000; proposed resolution to amend the city CIP for 2023 by increasing funds for pickleball courts by $22,000, using funds from park impact fees; change order for contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at 2222 63rd St. to Absolute Construction Enterprises Inc. of Racine in the amount of $3,788,400; lease renewals between the city and Keno T-Hangar Inc., and Hangar 15 Inc.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 6:45 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: change order for contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at 2222 63rd St. to Absolute Construction Enterprises Inc. of Racine in the amount of $3,788,400.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications, with some including public hearings, including permanent outdoor extension of beer liquor license at 2324 18th St. (Duke's Country Saloon) with request to change closing time to midnight; public hearing on application for temporary outdoor extension at 714 50th St. (Port of Kenosha Beverage House) for an event on July 9; application for a new yearly peddler stand at 2820 14th Ave.; applications of Apis Hotel LLC at 614 56th St. to change closing hours to midnight; public hearings on rezoning of properties and ordinance updates;

Also: proposed resolution to amend the city's Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing two projects by a total of $150,000; proposed resolution to amend the city CIP for 2023 by increasing funds for pickleball courts by $22,000, using funds from park impact fees; change order for contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at 2222 63rd St. to Absolute Construction Enterprises Inc. of Racine in the amount of $3,788,400; award contract for alley paving (500 block, 57th Street to 58th Street) to LaLonde Contractors Inc. of Waukesha for $168,00; award contract for road work (several locations) to Payne & Dolan Inc. of Kenosha in the amount of $644,600;

Also: award contract for Pennoyer Park pickleball court renovations, 3601 7th Ave., to Cicchini Asphalt LLC of Kenosha for $53,831; change order for contract for Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy at 2222 63rd St. to Absolute Construction Enterprises Inc. of Racine in the amount of $3,788,400; consider contracts and agreements involving underground easements and hangar leases.

Wednesday

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session, with items for discussion including: ordinance revisions; discuss special event application for Snap-on company picnic on July 22; update on WisDOT plans for northbound left turn lane from Highway 31 to 35th Street; discuss and review proposed cell tower lease for Village/Town Hall.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: Immediately after work session, at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. The board will consider an ordinance to repeal and recreate a section of the village code regarding "Inactive License Prohibited."