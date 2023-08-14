BELMONT NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Laura Shoopman of Salem contributed to Belmont University earning the 2022-23 Missouri Valley Conference All-Academic Award. Belmont student-athletes posts a 3.522 grade point average.

BRADLEY PEORIA, Ill. — Four Kenosha County area students were named to Bradley University’s spring 2023 dean’s list, including: Nathan Hiiola of Kenosha; Noah Jiter of Kenosha; Anna Jaynes of Pleasant Prairie; and Hannah Ramcke of Union Grove. To be eligible, a student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.

PALMER COLLEGE

OF CHIROPRACTIC DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three Kenosha County area students were named to Palmer College of Chiropractic, including: Benjamin Amrein of Kenosha; Dianna Bindelli of Kenosha; and Mateo Infusino of Kenosha.

Brandon Boon of Kenosha graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree on June 16.

UW-STOUT MENOMONIE — Three Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Stout in December, 2022, including: Drake Nuzzo of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Justine Wikstrom of Kenosha with a Master of Science in Education; and Nolan Souders of Salem with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

UW-OSHKOSH OSHKOSH — 14 Kenosha County area students graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Oshkosh during the May 13 commencement ceremony, including: Rachel Castelli of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Human Services Leadership; Anamay Del Real of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Sarah Harper Reuter of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management; Megan Hoffman of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Kaitlyn Hupp with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Journalism and Public Relations; Jack Liddicoat with a Bachelor of Science in History; Sophia Marquez of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Elementary and Middle-School Education, Bailey Tomczak of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology.

Also, Andrew Romanowski of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Arts in History; Cory Sparks of Pleasant Prairie with a Bachelor of Science in Radio-TV-Film; Hailey Gallo of Twin Lakes with a Bachelor of Social Work; and Kaitlyn Morris of Twin Lakes with a Bachelor of Science in Anthropology.

UPPER IOWA

FAYETTE, Iowa — Two Kenosha County area students graduated from Upper Iowa University, including: Carolina Nieves of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Kendra Wartzenluft with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.