UPPER IOWA

FAYETTE, Iowa — Two Kenosha County area students graduated from Upper Iowa University, including: Carolina Nieves of Kenosha with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Kendra Wartzenluft with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Clare Fallon of Salem will attend the Honors College at the College of Charleston starting this fall. She is a graduate of Central High School-Westosha annd plans to major in biochemistry.

CONCORDIA-WISCONSIN

MEQUON — Concordia University-Wisconsin has named a number of Kenosha County students to the spring honors list for the 2022-23 academic year. To be eligible, students must achieve a minimum 3.6 grade point average with at least 12 undergraduate credits. Named were:

From Kenosha: Pamela Eckert, in Business Management; Taylor Jacobson, in Rehab-Science-Regular; and Kimberly Kaminski, in Cross Categorical Special Education.

Also: Jessi Mcnamara, of New Munster, in Elementary Education; Melissa Schnorr, of Salem, in Elementary Education; Carissa Pittman, of Trevor, in Management; and Saul Leon, of Twin Lakes, in Graphic Design.

MARYLAND GLOBAL

ADELPHI, Md. — Bryan Cabrera of Kenosha and Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant were named to the spring semester academic dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. Students must complete at least six credits during the term with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

NEBRASKA-LINCOLN

LINCOLN, Neb. — Shelby Lynn Serritella of Bristol was recognized by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a Chancellor’s Scholar during the commencement ceremony held Aug. 12. Serritella is an environmental studies major in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is the daughter of Bill and Julie Serritella. Chancellor’s Scholars maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

PALMER COLLEGE

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Arianna Bosco of Pleasant Prairie, is enrolled in the summer 2023 trimester in the General Science, Bachelor of Science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.

LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

APPLETON — Sydney Fontaine of Trevor and Marissa Polzin of Sturtevant have been named to the 2022-23 spring term dean’s list honor roll at Lawrence University.

MINNESOTA-TWIN CITIES

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The University of Minnesota-Twin Cities has named a number of Kenosha County students to the 2023 spring semester academic deans list with a 2.66 grade point average or higher. Named were: Mallory K. Burns and Iris E. Flynn of Bristol; Ryan K. Spafford of Kansasville; Imran Aliji, James. M. Andersen, Ryan A. Hahnfeld, Brandon J. Knick, Madeline N. Moore, Inez G. Peterson and Ethan Redlin of Kenosha; Arielle E. Bealer, Michael Y. States, Kara A. Swift, Joshua T. Ichen, Austin J. Lange and Grace A. Molter of Pleasant Prairie; and Annika A. Attiah of Salem.