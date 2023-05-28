Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Recognizing the diversity of the residents they serve, Kenosha County law enforcement agencies are involved in a number of initiatives designed to help them better connect with their communities, including meeting with local leaders and specialized training.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the department has always made efforts to connect with the community, not just since 2020 when the city faced riots and protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The Kenosha Police Department has participated in many different programs and is always eager to participate in community events,” Nosalik said.

He emphasized they make sure to police the community “the same from Allendale to I-94,” but said they were “not naïve to sometimes very distinct differences in culture, financial hardships and challenges” that parts of the community regularly face.

“If you think about it, our cops know the community very well,” Nosalik said. “Better than most people might think. We are out there every day with Kenosha. We know people on a first-name basis and see them every day. Police are the community and the community is the police.”

Nosalik said the department takes times to work with community leaders to be more productive, trusted and relied upon in the community.

“Police officers are not the villain that small groups or the media, at times, try to make us be because it fits a narrative or story,” Nosalik said. “We are mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters and people with a belief that public safety is a necessary job.”

Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said over the past three years the department has added several areas to the department’s training regimen, along with engaging the village community in several ways.

In 2020, Smetana said he and Fire and Rescue Chief Craig Roepke began conducting meet-and-greet neighborhood walks during the summer months, selecting neighborhoods and engaging with residents. Smetana said they learned about resident concerns, ranging from village services to crime and social issues.

The village’s police department began formal de-escalation training, and conducted fair and impartial policing training within the agency to try and address implicit biases and how they can impact people’s perception of the policing profession.

Personnel are receiving crisis intervention team training, which addresses the needs of those seeking mental health support who become involved with the police and justice system. Smetana said they’ve found a greater need for such training in recent years.

Officers are also receiving jiu-jitsu training, which Smetana said would offer them more options when it came to use of force, whether for escalation or de-escalation.

Smetana said they were also going to begin working with third-party groups to address quality-of-life issues with residents.

“These events will benefit our community and our agency by tightening the bonds between us,” Smetana said.

The department has also enhanced its social media presence, allowing quick communication with the public and dissemination of information.

County demographics

Out of the Kenosha Police Department’s 203 staff members, including sworn, full-time and part-time personnel, 83.7% are white. The department has 19 Hispanic sworn members, about 9.3% of the force, and one Asian sworn member, about 0.5% of the force. Two members are two or more races. The department skews largely male, with 24 female sworn members.

Out of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department’s 40 staff members, including sworn, full-time and part-time personnel, 85% are white, largely reflecting the proportion of white village residents. The department has five Hispanic sworn members, about 12.5% of the force, and one Asian sworn member, about 2.5% of the force. The department skews largely male, with eight female sworn members.

Out of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s 136 sworn personnel, 86.76% of the force are white. In total 74.10% of Kenosha’s population is white. The sheriff’s department has five black sworn members, about 3.68% of the force, 12 Hispanic sworn members, about 8.82% of the force, and one Asian sworn member, about 0.74% of the force.