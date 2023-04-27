In the wake of Cardinal Stritch University’s decision to close at the end of its spring semester, local colleges and universities have offered to help CSU students scrambling to find places to finish their degrees.

Cardinal Stritch, a private college located in Milwaukee, announced on April 10 its intention to close in a video featuring University President Dan Scholz, citing “fiscal realities, including declining enrollment, the pandemic, the need for more resources and increasing facility and operational costs.

In response, Carthage College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Herzing University and Gateway Technical College have stepped up to help.

Carthage College

According to its website, Carthage College, located at 2001 Alford Park Drive, will accept all credits and credit hours from Cardinal Stritch’s transfer students. Additionally, it is working on a financial aid package that is consistent with the aid students have been receiving at Cardinal Stritch, on-campus housing if needed, a waiver for the housing requirement for students who do not need it, and waivers for the application fee and deposit.

“This aligns with other changes we’ve made in recent years to provide a smooth transition for transfer students and make a Carthage education accessible for all,” said Ashley Hanson, vice president of enrollment at Carthage College, in an email.

Although nothing is finalized, Hanson said the Carthage admissions staff is working with “about a dozen” students from Cardinal Stritch, “as they determine the next step in their educational journey.”

For more information of transferring, visit www.carthage.edu/admissions/undergraduate -students/cardinal-stritch- students.

Wisconsin-Parkside

University of Wisconsin-Parkside, located at 900 Wood Road, is working to review its transfer equivalencies for both its undergraduate and graduate programs, according to Derek Fye, Parkside’s communication manager.

“Our goal is to provide as many transfer options as possible so that the Cardinal Stritch students can maintain their academic momentum without facing additional time-to-degree,” Fye said. “Given the profile of the Stritch students, we believe UW-Parkside is an affordable, ideally sized and welcoming campus community.”

For more information on transferring, visit www.uwp.edu/apply/admissions/landing/welcomewolves.cfm.

Herzing University

Herzing University, located at 5800 7th Ave, will accept all successfully earned credits for undergraduate and graduate students toward requirements for similarly available Herzing degrees. Those include, but are not limited to: undergraduate nursing, graduate nursing, psychology, health and human Services, social work (MSW), undergraduate business management, master of business administration, criminal justice and interdisciplinary professional studies.

In addition to the credit transfer option, the university is offering its Closed School Equalization Scholarship program to Cardinal Stritch students as well. The program ensures students would pay the same, or lower, out-of-pocket costs at Herzing that they would have paid at Cardinal Stritch.

Projections for the number of transfer students coming from Cardinal Stritch are “hard to tell,” as the university holds preliminary discussions.

“It’s impossible to tell how many transfer students we will have,” said Jeff Hill, regional president of Wisconsin campuses for Herzing University.

“We’re excited to help in any way we can,” he said. “In situations like this, we try to go above and beyond to make things easier for students.”

For more information on transferring, visit www.herzing.edu/cardinal-stritch-students.

Gateway Technical College

Gateway Technical College will also offer credit transfer options to Cardinal Stritch students, along with tuition at $146 per credit and waived application fees.

GTC has posted a message to the Cardinal Stritch students on its website: “Gateway’s New Student Specialists, Academic Advisors and Financial Aid representatives are ready to assist you in exploring your course options, evaluating transfer credit, understanding financing and determining the best course of action for your educational goals.”

For more information on transferring, visit www.gtc.edu/admissions/transfer-support-cardinal-stritch-students.