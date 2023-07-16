SOMERS – Employees of the former Kenosha Memorial Hospital celebrated with a reunion to reminisce with colleagues and the bonds that have kept them together over the years.

The celebration took place at Petrifying Springs Park on warm Sunday afternoon amid hot dogs, side dishes, cookies and cake. But it was the camaraderie that brought them all together again, as was the theme of the event.

“I worked there for 30 years and we just created such a bond. Everybody that we worked with, we had such a camaraderie that was like magic,” said Carm Valeri, a retired EKG technician. “We’ve all been friends forever. We knew everybody. We knew all the physicians, their family, their wife, their kids. We were just tight. And, we’ve kept that bond for years and years and years.”

A number of employees of the former Kenosha Memorial Hospital worked at the Kenosha Medical Center and later United Hospital (in a merger with the former St. Catherine’s Hospital) and now under Froedtert South. The Downtown location formally closed its hospital emergency room in Oct. 1 last year and is now an urgent care center.

Valeri said that the impetus for the reunion grew from the employees’ seemingly unbreakable bond, one that she says is like family. She said many of the employees who she worked with four decades ago never left and the spirit of their commitment to helping people and the love they have for each other still remains.

“We talked and talked and I just decided it was time that we reunite together again,” she said, which was the theme of Sunday’s gathering. “It’s just wonderful. We just picked up from where we left off and we’re just reminiscing. Everyone is just so delighted to be together.”

Mary Kim Johnson of Kenosha started as a nurse’s aide, but also remembered working in the hospital’s kitchen back in high school. In 1980, she graduated with a nursing degree and was a registered nurse on the “5 Palmer” floor.

“You got to know cardiology, X-Ray, you got to know every department,” said Johnson, who was on a committee in the 1980s that worked to recruit nurses. At the time, she said while American Motors and Kenosha Unified School District were the top two employers, No. 3 was Kenosha Memorial.

“We had that many employees,” she said of the hundreds who worked at the Downtown hospital.

Johnson recalls when patients recovered with longer hospital stays with nurses able to spend more time with each of them.

“With the older ladies, we would wash and set their hair and then comb it out like at 3 o’clock just before you left at 3:30 p.m. They don’t do that anymore,” she said. “Things have changed in nursing, the medical field.”

Rosemary Mastronardi, a registered nurse who retired after 40 years, said she came to reminisce with colleagues.

“They’re a great group of people, you know? It was like a family almost, a lot of times with a lot of the people. We were tight,” she said. “We were like a team.”

Mastronardi, who retired three years ago, said many things have changed since she first began her career.

“It is very fast-paced and very business-like,” she said. “But then, as you get older, that faster pace gets harder. So, for me, I was just ready for the younger kids.”

She said it takes a certain person to work in the ever-changing medical field with its integrated technological advances.

“They’re strong people, the nurses and (those in the medical field) are strong people,” she said.

Judy Kauzrych, a retired nuclear medical technician, said she loved her job.

“You got close to the people you worked with because a lot of the times we are in life and death situations together,” she said. “It was a team. They are a lot of good people out here.”

Valeri said that being at KMH, for her, “was not a job.”

“It was a great place to be,” she said.