Church was at the center of Jerry and Tonya Baldwin’s lives.

So it was fitting that a miracle of sorts happened this month.

“We met at a church convention,” Jerry Baldwin Jr. said of his wife Monday afternoon, standing in the shade of his church, Bethlehem Temple, 2528 Roosevelt Road.

“We had never met, but our moms are friends,” he said. “They’re both from Detroit, and when they both got married, my dad moved my mom here — where he started this church — and her dad moved his family to Albany, N.Y.”

Having grown up in Albany, Tonya graduated in 1980 from Albany High School. She then went to Allegany College in Meadville, Pa., where she earned her bachelor’s degree and — apparently — lost her high school class ring.

Enter Dallas Winckler.

He’s one of those guys who looks for items with his metal detector — a detectorist who covers “historic places here in Meadville and surrounding areas.”

One evening, he found a ring in front of Bentley Hall on the Allegany College campus, “along the sidewalk, five inches in the ground.”

He spied Tonya Baldwin’s (then Tonya Thomas) name engraved inside and decided to investigate further.

“I took it to work and my friend, Mike Leonard, did some research to try and find the owner or family so that we could hopefully return it,” Winckler said. “He made a few phone calls and made it happen.

“That is why I metal detect,” Winckler added, “for the neat finds, and to return items to people who have lost them.”

One of the phone calls Leonard made was to Steve Casey, owner of Casey Family Options funeral home.

“When he was researching the family, he saw Tonya’s obituary, with our name on it,” Casey said. “He asked me if I had a way to contact her husband, Jerry, and I laughed and said ‘sure, his church is just around the corner.’”

Tonya Baldwin died in May 2020 of COVID complications, and getting this call about her class ring was amazing to Jerry.

‘All about education’

“She was all about education and helped a lot of young people get into college,” he said of his wife, who earned a master’s degree from Northwestern University and a doctorate in education from Marquette University. She was an educator at Bell Bible College in Chicago and an adjunct professor at Marquette.

Casey brought the ring to Jerry Baldwin on Monday, in a bright pink package mailed from Pennsylvania.

“The people who found it cleaned it up very nicely and sent it to the funeral home,” Casey said.

The ring was only discovered because the sidewalk is being torn up during a campus construction project. Otherwise, it would have stayed buried in Pennsylvania.

“This shows how important obituaries are,” Casey said. “That’s why they could trace the ring to Kenosha.”

Smiling as he held his wife’s class ring, Jerry Baldwin marveled at “how much mileage is on it.”

Added Casey: “We’re just happy we could return it.”

As for Baldwin — who’s been busy trying to de-clutter his home, in which he and Tonya raised six kids — this ring adventure has him reconsidering that project.

“I’m cleaning out stuff,” he said. “And my philosophy has been, if I haven’t looked at something for 10 years, it needs to go. But after getting this ring back, I’ll be more careful about what I toss out.”

The class ring also reminds Jerry Baldwin of what his mother-in-law said to Tonya when she dropped her daughter off at Allegany College some 40 years ago.

“Tonya was happy to be heading off to college and to be leaving home,” he said with a smile. “Her mom called her back to the car with one final message: ‘Don’t forget God.’”

After a life centered on family, church, education and serving her community, it’s safe to say Tonya Thomas Baldwin took that message to heart.