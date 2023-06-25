On every trip we take in the U.S., my husband, Rex, and I try to add a few more stamps to our National Park Passport collection.

This trip to Hawaii in May was extra special, because it brought it all full circle.

Our first National Park Passport stamp came on May 14, 2003, at Pu’Uhonua O’Honaunau National Historical Park on the Big Island. In fact, Rex bought the Passport books because, as he said at the time, “We may never be back here.”

So it was very cool to get a stamp at the same spot on May 10, 2023, almost exactly 20 years later.

I guess the moment was a little TOO exciting for me, because I promptly left our passports at the stamping station.

Yikes.

And I didn’t discover the passports, secured in a zippered bag, were missing until much later that night. By that time, we were sailing on The Pride of America cruise ship toward Kauai.

We were both crushed, thinking that 20 years of collecting stamps from Maine to Oregon, with several stops in between, was suddenly gone.

Trying to look on the bright side, I said, “Well, now we have to go back to Yellowstone, Glacier National Park and Acadia.”

But it also meant retracing our steps to places like Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho. It’s a wonderful place to visit, but getting there is not fun at all, as you drive for hours and hours across flat, empty Plains.

Thanks to a wonderful staff member at Pu’Uhonua O’Honaunau, however, all was not lost.

I looked up the phone number for the park and called from our next port (as soon as we had cell service). It took a few hours for the park employee to call back, but she did find the bright orange bag at the lost-and-found and happily agreed to mail it to Wisconsin.

She didn’t even want any money for postage! Talk about the kindness of strangers.

Pu’Uhonua O’Honaunau National Historical Park celebrates what was a place of refuge for people who had broken the sacred laws, for which the only punishment was death. Their only chance of survival was to reach the Pu’Uhonua, which also protected defeated warriors and civilians during the time of battle. No physical harm could come to those who reached the boundaries of the Pu’Uhonua.

For us, it is also a sacred place, as we received our National Park Passports a few days after we returned home.

Thank the heavens and our National Park Service.

No, on to the next parks!