Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery stations are expected to close next week.

Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery operates out of two locations: The original store at 5145 Sheridan Road and newer location at 8004 22nd Ave.

Lou Perrine Jr., whose father, Lou Perrine Sr. started a full-service Clark station in 1954, announced the news on social media Friday morning.

“July 11 with be our last day in business,” Perrine Jr. posted. “Anthony, Laurie and myself want to thank all of you for supporting our family over 68 years. My dad started it in 1954, I took over in 1985 and Anthony took the reins in 2010. My dad always said you’re not customers to us but family. We hope over the years we treated our customers and staff with the same philosophy my dad had 68 years ago.”

Perrine Jr. said both Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery locations will be sold to an investment firm out of Indiana.

Perrine Jr.’s son and current Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery owner Anthony Perrine said he couldn’t comment on the matter Friday.

In his social media post Perrine Jr. said it was time he and his wife Laurie take a break.

“Not only did she do the bookkeeping for our business in the basement of our Sheridan Road location but she was the backbone to our success, going up and down those stairs 10 to 15 times a day the past 40 years”

Not everything will be sold.

“We retained the Mama P’s cake and will be back with that. We also, kept the brand name Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries,” Perrine Jr. posted.

Perrine Jr. thanked the over 5,000 employees who worked with the family over the years.

“Anthony, Laurie and I hope you all prosper in the future to reach your goals,” he posted.

State Senator Bob Wirch D-Somers, issued a statement on the Perrines’ announcement, calling it “bittersweet”

“What a bittersweet day. Lou Perrine’s isn’t just a store in Kenosha; Lou Perrine’s IS Kenosha,” Wirch said. “People from all over know about Lou Perrine’s, and while I’m sad to hear that Lou, Anthony, Laurie and the entire crew won’t be running the show anymore, I’m happy that they reached a deal that was good for the family and will provide Lou and Laurie with a well-earned retirement.”