A Kenosha foundation honored a pair of local leaders as “living legends” in their fields and awarded 11 college scholarships to area high school students during the Reaching for Rainbows “Pursuit of Excellence” Gala at Carthage College on Tuesday night.

Byron Wright, retired executive director of Kenosha Human Development Services who served the agency for 35 years, and Ald. Anthony Kennedy, who is in his eighth term representing the city’s 10th District, became the first recipients honored with the Mahone Fund’s Bryan Albrecht Living Legend Award.

The recognition is given to an individual or organization whose lifetime accomplishments represent Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone’s multicultural, humanitarian and educational philosophy.

Formerly called the Living Legend Award, Albrecht was its last recipient before it was renamed in his honor in 2022.

Albrecht retired as Gateway Technical College’s long-time president last year and also was president of the Mahone Fund.

This year’s president Deborah Ford, the out-going University of Wisconsin-Parkside chancellor, also was recognized for her 14 years of service during the gala.

Ford is stepping down in June to take a similar role at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany.

“Let’s raise a toast to Debbie Ford for a phenomenal woman, who is passionate, kind-hearted, loving, giving … a mother, a friend, a wife and a grandmother,” said Katherine Marks, Mahone Fund secretary. “Debbie has been an advocate for student success for many, many years and many more years to come. I wish her much success in Indiana … and, don’t forget about us. We want you to come back and look at the legacy you left here in Kenosha.”

Created in 1999, the Mahone Fund continues the legacy of Kenosha’s most influential couple in the areas of civil rights and social justice advocacy.

The fund’s mission is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, while supporting healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color, and is a component of the Kenosha Community Foundation.

Among the Mahone Fund scholarship winners were: Peyton McRoy, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy, who received the Access Award; Lindsie Vasquez, a Tremper High School senior, recipient of Carthage College full-tuition award; and nine Mahone CEO scholarship recipients, including seniors Ariana Ervin, Marciara Fuller and Ja’Nya Parks, all of Bradford High School; Keyon Hill-McAbee, Vivian Jones and Joshua Robinson, all of Indian Trail High School and Academy; Destiny Washington, Reuther High School; and Kezia Preko and Benjamin Wajerski, both of Tremper High School.

During his presentation, Wright said that after college he worked 19 jobs in seven years before landing at Kenosha Human Development Services, where he served as its executive director for the last half of his career.

“So, KHDS has always been a place that tried to help everybody who needed help and set up programs that met them where they were,” he said. “It was just a wonderful place to work. And, I feel like I don’t deserve this award as much as all the people who supported the agency, because it was an effort that all of us took part in.”

To the scholarship winners, he said that, like them, he was the first in his family to attend college and understood “how intimidating that can be.”

Wright also admitted that he didn’t know what he wanted to do and thought he would be a sports writer, a history teacher and a lawyer at various points in his life.

“Thankfully, none of that worked out,” he said. “So take advantage of the people you’re going to meet. You’re going to meet a lot of interesting people in college, a lot of people with a lot of different ideas and you’ll have a lot of time to kind of think things through … and read a lot of books.”

Kennedy, who is known for his prolific, if not lengthy deliberations, joked that Mahone Fund Chair Tim Mahone did not inform him of a time limit for speaking and noted that he had presentation material in 10-, 18- and 30-minute increments, drawing both giggles and groans from the hundreds of guests in attendance.

On a more serious note, Kennedy said that being where he is at “is a testament to God’s grace and mercy in my life.”

“My son told me yesterday that he has made the right decisions for the wrong reasons. Well, I can tell you, I’m here today in spite of me making the wrong decisions for what I thought was the right reasons,” he said. “Where my hubris and arrogance was working overtime, God put key people in my life at key times to ensure that these decisions were not detrimental.”

Kennedy, a U.S. Army veteran, said he also is grateful to have served his country and believes “it’s OK for me to be America’s harshest critic, while still being its fiercest fan.”

“While it might be hard to love this country … I still and always will believe in the aspirational concept of America,” he said.

Kennedy said he believes his job as an elected official is to “maintain or improve the quality of life for my constituents.”

“I strive to do the most amount of good for the greatest number of individuals,” he said. “I believe good government should, at the very least, be functional, but great government can be aspirational.”

Among the several challenges he issued the Class of 2023 Mahone Fund scholarship recipients were to find “those things in our lives where we have commonality.”

“There is more that binds us than separates us,” he said. “And those who would use those differences to drive wedges between us, please ignore those people. We have more in common together than we have apart.”

Kennedy also reminded the students that they are “hope realized.”

“Know you are faith fulfilled, know you are dreams imagined and know that you’re love triumphant,” he said.

