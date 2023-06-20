Road work is well underway across Kenosha, including two projects expected to continue for several months on 22nd Avenue and Washington Road.

22nd Avenue

22nd Avenue is currently reduced to one lane of southbound traffic between 85th and 89th Streets. Northbound traffic is detoured 89th Street to 30th Avenue to 85th Street and traffic in all directions is maintained at the 85th Street and 22nd Avenue intersection.

According to city engineer Gregory Boldt, the work is the next phase of the 22nd Avenue reconstruction project started in 2017. City documents indicate the work is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Boldt said they are replacing the existing concrete pavement and asphalt, installing new traffic signals at the 22nd Avenue and 85th Street intersection, and making water main and storm sewer improvements.

He said the project was going well and on schedule.

Washington Road

The Kenosha Water utility is currently replacing water main pipes at Washington Road near 39th Avenue. After that work is complete, Boldt said the city will begin reconstruction work sometime around the end of June on the intersection.

Boldt said they will realign the inside sections of Washington Road and 39th Avenue, adding left turn lanes. He expects work to be completed by the middle of August.

According to city plans, the changes are meant to address high crash rates at the intersection. In addition to the physical changes to the intersection, the existing traffic signals will be replaced.

After reconstruction is complete, a planned Washington Road resurfacing project can begin, likely in early August. Washington Road will be resurfaced from 32nd Avenue to Green Bay Road, with work likely to be completed this fall.

Boldt said that the resurfacing project received funding through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program, which funds projects at sites that have experienced a high crash history.