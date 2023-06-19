Make Music Kenosha will return for its third year to unite the community for an all-day, outdoor, musical celebration on Wednesday.

Kenosha Creative Space announced festivities will begin at noon and continue through the evening. Activities will occur on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, in front of the Creative Space.

Make Music Kenosha is a part of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice. The event is designed to bring people of all ages, interests, and skill levels together to make music for an entire day, said Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola.

Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, and has spread to more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. Kenosha is one of 21 cities participating in Wisconsin.

Different from a typical musical festival, Make Music Day concerts are performed by anyone who takes part and enjoyed by everyone who attends, Loyola said.

“For the third year, Make Music Kenosha is ... continuing to hold the Block Party in beautiful Downtown Kenosha, as well as expanding into other parts of the city, bringing together the diverse community,” Loyola said.

The Block Party will consist of a series of stage performances by local artists including alt-rockers Would You Kindly?. It will also feature a variety of activities and creative clinics for all wishing to participate, such as the popular “Banging on Buckets with Paint.”

This year, a strings clinic will be held in honor of the late Shawn Drake, and Soul Space will be hosting a music and journaling activity. Additionally, this year’s Block Party will feature a variety of vendors with food, drink, and products of the creative kind, Loyola said.

Outside the Block Party, various businesses around the city will host musicians and creatives throughout the day, and will feature open mic/open jam sessions in the evening.

Event times may vary. For more information, check Make Music Kenosha at https://www.facebook.com/MakeMusicKenosha.