An adult man was the victim of what appeared to be an accidental drowning in the Pike River Sunday afternoon near Carthage College.

Emergency responders from several agencies were called to the scene after a report of an individual struggling in the river north of Alford Park Drive and Sheridan Road, west of the college campus.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, responding personnel searched the water and found the man who was declared deceased.

Emergency units responding to the scene included Somers Fire & Rescue, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Department, Caledonia Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire, the Racine Fire Bells, Racine Special Team 1, and units from Salem Lakes and Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, among others.

The northbound lane of Sheridan Road was closed to traffic for several hours Sunday afternoon near Alford Park Drive.

A small crowd of onlookers gathered in the 2200 block of Sheridan Road but were kept back from the large presence of first responders working in the area of the Pike River.

Law enforcement conducted interviews at the scene with those who many have witnessed the incident.

Additional information was not expected to be released before Monday.

Units began to clear from the scene at 3:41 p.m. and the temporary emergency command was released, according to radio traffic, after 4 p.m.