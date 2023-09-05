PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 74-year-old man was in critical condition following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 5200 block of Highway 165.

The crash occurred at 5:17 p.m. Monday night when the man was apparently traveling westbound on Highway 165, and the 2006 Jeep Liberty he was driving crossed over the center median and rolled over in the ditch line on the south side of the road, according to a preliminary investigation Lt. Zach Quever of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said.

A Flight For Life helicopter transported the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, Quever said.

Village police and members of the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating the incident late Monday night. Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, Quever said. The incident remains under investigation.

