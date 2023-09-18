A man is in custody and charged with his fourth OWI offense after reportedly crashing a pickup truck into several parked cars at an auto parts store Sunday evening.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip said deputies and the Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to an report of an injury crash at about 11:26 p.m. in the 11900 block of Hwy. 83.

A pickup had reportedly struck parked cars at Don's Garage. The driver had run away but was located a short distance from his home by deputies, according to Coultrip.

Anthony Davis was arrested for driving while intoxicated-fourth offense, possession of cocaine-second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.