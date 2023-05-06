A mass of marathoners took to the streets of Kenosha Saturday as part of the 2023 Wisconsin Marathon.

The Boston Marathon qualifier featured runners from Chicagoland, Milwaukee, Kenosha areas. The double loop marathon course included routes for a full marathon, a half-marathon and a 5K run. Runs started and ended at the Civil War Museum in Downtown Kenosha.

In the full marathon, the overall winner was Johnnny Binzak of Chicago in 2:30:17. Brian Falcone of Pleasant Prairie, came in second at 2:38:31. Kris Bachman of Pewaukee was the top female full marathon runner, in 3:14:11. Katie Gehrand of Racine finished 33rd among the top 50 place finishers in a time of 4:12:29. Kristen Bennington of Kenosha was the top local finisher at 51 in 4:32:32.

In the half marathon, the overall winner was Jack Carmody of Milwaukee, with a time of 1:09:09. Guillaume Besnouin of Kenosha was the top local finisher in 1:18:29, finishing fifth. Nathan Glinski of Kenosha also finished in the top 20, finishing 16th in 1:27:55. Erica Van Heerden of Chicago was the top female half-marathoner at a time of 1:24:10. The top local female was Francis Flex of Kenosha, in 1:40:41. Among the top 25 finishers were Emma Bond of Lake Geneva was 14th in 1:43:23; Silvia Julissa Gomez Aguilar of Kenosha was 15th in 1:43:51; Gabrielle Martin of Bristol was 17th in 1:45:25; Grace Geils of Lake Geneva, 18th at 1:45:45; Melani Wachholder of Burlington, 19th at 1:45:51; and Nichole Yule of Kenosha, 22nd in 1:47 50.

All race results can be found online at https://www.athlinks.com/event/6577/results/Event/1048764/Results.

Organizers said the Wisconsin Marathon was created to fill the need for a quality, spring time, long distance running event in the Midwest, specifically, the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. The idea was to create an event with a fun-filled atmosphere that was more about the joy of running, than the stress of competition. With the help of the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, a race location was found, and the Wisconsin Marathon was born.

The Wisconsin Marathon expressed its appreciation to the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Kenosha, as well to the residents of the community for the support of the race and the runners. Among its charity partners are the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha, Kenosha Rotary Club, Salute Inc., myTEAM TRIUMPH Wisconsin, at the Alzheimer’s Association.