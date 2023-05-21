Volunteers sought to place flags

The Kenosha County Veterans Service Office is seeking volunteers to place gravestone flags before Memorial Day at the St. Casmir and Bnai Zedek cemeteries in Kenosha.

The flags would then need to be removed at or around Flag Day, June 14.

This would be an ideal volunteer opportunity for groups or organizations interested in conducting a community activity. The Veterans Service Office provides a list of deceased veterans for each cemetery, as well as the flags.

For more information, please contact the Veterans Service Office at 262-605-6690