Memorial Day 2023 will be observed at various events across Kenosha County starting with services today in Union Grove and continuing with numerous events on Monday.

Here is the list of programs, compiled by the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services:

Union Grove

What: Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony (rain or shine)

When: Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.

Where: 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove

Parade: The fourth annual Memorial Day parade to honor residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove will be held Monday, May 29. All interested participants are asked to meet from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds. Use the Highway 45 fairgrounds entrance. Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles with signs thanking the veterans, and to wave flags out their windows. Vehicles will leave the fairgrounds at approximately 2:15 p.m. and travel on Highway 11 to the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home. The parade will include units from the Kansasville fire Department and Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

Note: For more information, please contact Memorial Day Program Coordinator/SWVMC Office Representative Marina Johnstone at 262-878-5660, ext. 106, or marina.johnstone@dva.wisconsin.gov.

Kenosha/Navy Club Ship 40

What: Memorial Day Ceremony — to include singing of the National Anthem and “Eternal Father,” a flower and wreath dedication

Who: Navy Club Ship 40 Kenosha

When: Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.

Where: Navy Park, Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha

Note: For more details, please contact Dick Stader at 262-654-9202.

Silver Lake/Legion Post 293

What: Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade, Silver Lake

Who: American Legion Post 293, Silver Lake

When: Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.; service in front of the American Legion Hall to follow immediately after the parade.

Where: 307 N. Cogswell Drive, Silver Lake

Note: For more details, please contact Dave Bleser 262-889-4767

Twin Lakes/Legion Post 544

What: Memorial Day Ceremony, Twin Lakes

Who: American Legion Post 544, Twin Lakes

When: Monday, May 29. Ceremony to start at Mound Prairie Cemetery at 9 a.m., then move to St. John’s Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Parade from Lance Park to the American Legion Post 544 to begin at 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow at the Legion post.

Where: 989 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes

Note: For more details, please contact Jim Schmidt 262-492-3073 or American Legion Post 544 at 262-877-3669.

Green Ridge/Legion Post 21

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who: American Legion Post 21, Kenosha

When: Monday, May 29, 10 a.m.

Where: Green Ridge Cemetery, 6604 Seventh Ave., Kenosha

Note: For more information please contact, Tom Visintainer 262-620-5646.

Sunset Ridge/Legion Post 552

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park and American Legion David Leet Post 552

When: Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Note: The ceremony, open to all, takes place in front of the main office Serenity Mausoleum. Sunset staff will be on hand to direct attendees to the service location. Members of American Legion David Leet Post No. 552 will present the colors and provide a rifle salute, invocation and benediction. The Somers Fire Department is scheduled to be on hand to provide a patriotic flag presentation with its aerial truck.

The program includes the reading of names of all veterans who have been interred at the park in 2022 and 2023, honoring all Veterans everywhere. The keynote speaker is David Wiedenkeller, the “living historian.” Other features include a dove release; bag pipes and the playing of Taps; and Singer Morgan Kelsey performing the National Anthem. For more details, contact Roger Miesbauer at Sunset Ridge, at 262-652-7488.

Pleasant Prairie-VFW Post 7308

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who: VFW Post 7308, Pleasant Prairie

When: Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

Where: Old St. Mark’s Cemetery, Ninth Court and 78th Street, Kenosha

Note: For more details, please contact John McCoy 262-358-2415.

Kenosha-VFW Post 1865

What: Memorial Day and Flag Retirement ceremonies

Who: VFW Post 1865, Kenosha

When: Monday, May 29. Memorial Day ceremony at noon; flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave., Kenosha

Note: For more details, please contact Post Commander Arran Edwards at 262-652-2751.

Kenosha-Vietnam Veterans

What: Memorial Day Ceremony — to include POW/MIA Service

Who: Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans

When: Monday, May 29, noon

Where: Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha

Note: For more details, please contact Rich Bowker at 262-694-1129.