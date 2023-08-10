KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at the Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with an Aug. 15 performance by Midnight Crow.

The group performs at several local festivals and other venues.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

The 2023 line up of performers will also include:

Aug. 22: Sean McKee Band

Aug. 29: Boys and Toys

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.