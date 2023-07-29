The third annual “Midwest Mix Fest” runs for two days, today and Sunday, on the grounds at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

The music, art and food festival is open 3 to 10 p.m. today, July 29, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Admission is $10; free for anyone under age 18.

This event is organized by Dianna Villalobos, who owns Midwest DJ Productions with her husband, Diego.

“This is a family friendly event,” Dianna Villalobos said.

Proceeds go to Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a pediatric cancer research foundation.

There will be a bunch of DJs, along with vendors. Koerri Elijah is the host.

Besides the music, there will be a House of RAD Mobile Art Stage, a turkey leg eating competition and taco eating competition and a dance contest.

Saturday’s DJ line-up includes DJ Razor (3 p.m.), DJ Pro Lion (3:30 p.m.), Loboz (4 p.m.), DJ Angel Tearitup (4:30 p.m.), Xcavata (5:15 p.m.), DJ Solo (6 p.m.), Angel Eyes (6:45 p.m.), DJ Diego Lobo (7:30 p.m.), Patrick Wayne b2b DJ ThreeJay/Dubbstar (8:15 p.m.) and Tim Spinnin’ Schommer (9 p.m.).

Sunday’s DJs are Alex (2 p.m.), L.O. Kitty (2:30 p.m.), Phantomize (3 p.m.), DJ Big Ron (3:30 p.m.), Carbonella (4 p.m.), Otto (4:30 pm.), J Morgan (5:15 p.m.), DJ Rick Jules (6 p.m.), Gorgonzilla (6:45 p.m.), Quick Mix Mike (7:30 p.m.), Corey Love (8:15 p.m.) and DJ Slugo (9 p.m.).

Food vendors include Taste Buds Chicken & BBQ (Saturday), Pop Smoke BBQ (Saturday and Sunday), Rock it Tacos (Sunday), Ashley’s Delicious Egg Rolls (Saturday and Sunday), Cornstars (Sunday), AJ’s Ice Cream Truck and Snow Boyz Snow Cones.

Art and entertainment vendors include Artesanía Minga, L.Marie’s Creations & More, Flip This Flip That Resale & Collectibles, The Little Big Top Fun Company, Very Eventful Umbrella, Mobile Entertainment & Photo Booth, Bright Sol Creations, Eye Make Canvases, Tarot by Toria, Cole Stout Jewelry, The Sisters Event Rental, Jays Relics, Minnegan Print and Moor Jewelz.

For more information, go to https://midwestdjproductions.com/midwest-mix-fest