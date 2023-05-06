MILWAUKEE — A Kenosha man has been reportedly killed during a shootout while attempting the armed robbery of an armored truck in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police said the robbery suspect was killed after a shootout with an armored truck guard Friday afternoon. The scene was outside the North Shore Bank near 58th and West Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee just before 5 p.m.

According to police, a 47-year-old man from Kenosha, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to rob the armored truck and shot an armored truck guard.

Police said a different guard, a 25-year-old from Watertown, then shot the robbery suspect.

The robbery suspect died at the scene from his injuries, authorities reported.

The injured guard, a 36-year-old from Kewaskum, went to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to police.

The guard who opened fire was not injured.

Milwaukee Police said they recovered two handguns and one shotgun at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

The case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident was the second this year involving a reported armed robbery of an armored truck at a North Shore Bank inn Milwaukee.

In January, Milwaukee police investigated the robbery of an armored truck at the North Shore Bank near 79th and Capitol. The robbers reportedly got away with more than $100,000 in that heist.