Miss Bristol for 2023 will be crowned Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau, at the annual banquet kicking off three days of events for the 53rd annual Bristol Progress Days festival.

This year’s theme is: “Make A Little Magic In 2023.” The festival is July 7-9, with most events taking place in Hansen Park, 8600 200th Ave.

This year’s banquet includes the Miss Bristol crowning, naming of outstanding citizens and junior outstanding citizens and corporate sponsors.

Miss Bristol

Five teens are vying for this year’s title, with the crowning Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St.

Contestants are judged on speaking ability, personality, appearance and civic accomplishments in both their community and in school. At the banquet, they will each have to answer a different question, and receive a final round of judging on socializing, stage appearance and pose, personality and appearance again.

This year’s contestants include:

Central High School graduate Leslie Herrera, age 17, plans to attend Carthage Collage for a double major in Business and Spanish and a minor in Secondary Education. After college her goal is to become a teacher at Westosha Central High School. In high school, she was actively involved in numerous activities, including Drama Club, concert choir, the mentoring program Peer Helpers, and student council, holding many leadership positions in her four years.

Micaela Lawlor, age 20, hopes to one day open her own café and restaurant and is currently working in the food industry to learn as much as she can. She will be joining Youth with a Mission for discipleship training in Costa Rica, after taking her first mission trip to Ecuador in May. In school, Lawlor was in student council and the German Club, ultimately graduating early. She is an active participant at her church, and has volunteered at homeless shelters serving food and handing out clothes.

Westosha Central High School senior Gwendolyn Sheen, age 17, plans to go to college for engineering. She is a member of the varsity dance team, show choir dance team, Mu Alpha Theta and German Honors Society. She has been taking dance classes since she was 3 years old, and is a member of the National Honors Society. She often volunteers for dance team and show choir events, and is currently part of the freshman mentoring program and tutoring for Mu Alpha Theta.

Melaney Smith, age 18, will be a freshman at the University of Wisconsin Parkside. She plans to be a psychologist to help people and is working towards being a therapist or school counselor. She was a member of the varsity basketball team, and played soccer. She volunteers at the Sky Lodge Christian Camp and is on the worship team at Christian Life School.

Shannon Wiebers, age 17, will be a senior at Westosha Central High School. She plans to attend Purdue Veterinarian School and become a vet registered nurse. She will be volunteering at the Wisconsin Human Society. In school, she was in the Drama Club tech crew. She’s helped with numerous community events, including the Bristol Science Night, the Autism Walk, and the Health Occupations Students of America state competition. She does figure and team skating and has been training for 10 years. Last year she was first runner up at the Miss Bristol competition.

The schedule

FRIDAY

6 p.m.: Banquet at the Parkway Chateau, including the Miss Bristol crowning, naming of outstanding citizens and junior outstanding citizens and corporate sponsors.

Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more info call 262-945-1630.

5 p.m.-8 p.m.: Carnival

6 p.m.: Registration for Baggo Tournament

6:30 p.m.: Baggo Tournament begins

6:30 p.m.: Fast Pitch Tournament

SATURDAY

All day: Fast Pitch Softball Tournament

7 a.m.: 5K run, starting at village hall. Same day registration.

7:15 a.m.: 1.5 mile walk at village hall.

9 a.m.: Volleyball Tournament

10 a.m.: Registration for Dart ball Tournament

10:30 a.m.: Dart ball Tournament begins

11 a.m.: Peddle Pull begins

11 a.m.: Scales open Garden Tractor Pull

12 p.m.: Garden Tractor Pull begins

12-3 p.m.: Carnival wristband special

1-4 p.m.: Candy Bar Bingo/temporary tattoos/water balloon toss

4-7 p.m.: Carnival wristband special

6 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest 14 and under

6:30 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest 15 and over, registration 5:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Ping-Pong Ball Drop Contest

8 p.m.: Music: Dirty Canteen

SUNDAY

All day: Fast Pitch Softball Tournament

12:30 p.m.: Parade through Bristol to Hansen Park

2:30 p.m.: Live Auction – West Pavilion

3-6 p.m.: Carnival wristband special

5-7:30 p.m.: Big Balloon Tycoon

6 p.m.: Music in Beer Tent: Trip

8:30 p.m.: Raffle A drawing

8:45 p.m.: Raffle B drawing