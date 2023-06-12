A persistent drizzle and gray skies couldn’t put a damper on the day for Willow Newell, who had a smile for everyone she greeted at the Vault on Sunday afternoon.

Outside unseasonably cold temperatures and whipping winds also didn’t deter the steady stream of people who came to wish the reigning Miss Kenosha well as she prepares for the Miss Wisconsin competition that takes place next week with preliminaries June 21-22.

Contestants for Miss Wisconsin will also attend the Miss Wisconsin Teen contest June 23 before the Miss Wisconsin final round on Saturday, June 24.

Between hugs and photos with community members, Newell took the time to talk about how she is preparing for next week.

“I want to be my best self. I’ve done a lot of reflection and, since school is over now, I’m able to go out into the community,” said Newell, who is keeping a journal of her thoughts and activities.

Newell said she continues meeting people while delivering a message for her community service initiative of diversifying the entertainment industry.

“So, that we are able to have more people of diverse backgrounds and religions, races, sexualities and cultures in film and on-stage productions,” said Newell, the first Black woman to be crowned Miss Kenosha when she won the title in February.

Newell, 20, of Racine currently attends Carthage College where she is studying musical theater.

She admitted that among the most difficult things to prepare for is the moment on stage when she’s holding hands with the other young women, “waiting to find out who’s in the top five wins on the board.”

“That’s what I’m trying to prepare for now,” she said.

Staying grounded is important.

“ (I’m) reminding myself that no matter what happens, I still come home as Miss Kenosha and I come home as Willow and I’ll be myself no matter what,” she said.

New to the Miss Wisconsin contest is the “health and fitness” competition, which has replaced the swimsuit competition.

“We’re required to explain how we stay healthy and fit. There’s also interview, onstage questions, evening gown and talent,” she said of the competition staples. “That’ll probably never go away.”

Newell works with a vocal coach weekly and practices daily to prepare for the talent portion in which she will be singing “A Change in Me” from Beauty and the Beast.

But, she’s especially excited to meet and reunite with other contestants.

“I met most of them at prep day — but being there and in the moment,” she said. “(The competition) it’s actually a full week where you make memories that will last you a lifetime … My stomach is hurting so much because I’m so excited for this week.”

Newell said she also has a message for Kenosha before she leaves next week.

“I want to thank you for all your support. I think that Kenosha is the sweetest, most loving community,” she said. “I’ve had such a great time with my first few months as Miss Kenosha and this is really a dream come true. Continue to love one another because we really need it at a time like this and I will see you all after Miss Wisconsin.”

