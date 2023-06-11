Being Miss Kenosha involves glamour — think: glittery gowns and a tiara — along with the opportunity to attend events and pose for countless photos.
But for Willow Newell, “this year is all about service — to local businesses, organizations and individuals.”
When we talked with Newell Thursday afternoon at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park, she was looking ahead to the Miss Wisconsin Pageant and reflecting on her first four months as Miss Kenosha.
“It’s been wonderful so far, and I’ve already learned so much from meeting people,” said Newell, 20, a sophomore at Carthage College.
A highlight has been her many visits to local schools.
“I love talking to kids about my platform, focusing on diversity in entertainment,” Newell said. “I talk with them about what diversity means — seeing people from all walks of life, who might look different and talk different, and including everyone. It’s so fun to get feedback from the students.”
So far, her school visits have included programs at Indian Trail High School, Lincoln Middle School, and Brass and Somers elementary schools.
“By the end of my year as Miss Kenosha, I want to have visited every school at least once,” she said.
In addition to talking about diversity, she fields questions from the students, which can range widely, depending on the age of the kids.
“Some of them think I’m a princess because I wear a tiara,” she said with a laugh. “And some of the kids think my name is Miss Kenosha.”
At every school visit, she “makes sure they know the opportunity to represent their community is open to them, too.”
Newell also tells the students “that I was really shy as a kid, and that I am working always to be the best version of myself.”
Meeting Miss Kenosha
A few of Newell’s favorite activities as Miss Kenosha have been judging auditions for the Bradford High School dance team and cheer team and for Step By Step Dance Academy.
“I use my experience and background in musical theater at those events,” she said. “I always emphasize the positive and really want to uplift everyone involved.”
Her recent appearances include singing the national anthem at the Outta Sight Kite Flight on June 3, where she greeted a steady stream of supporters, many of them young children eager to pose for photos.
Newell also enjoys her visits to assisted living facilities, where she meets with the residents and sings a few songs.
“It’s so wonderful that our visits can make them so happy,” she said. “I hope to visit all the assisted living centers this year.”
Newell has done at least 50 events so far “and we’re adding more all the time,” she said. “Appearances are my favorite part of being Miss Kenosha.”
To schedule an appearance by Miss Kenosha, contact Newell on Instagram and Facebook (search “Miss Kenosha Scholarship Competition” and send her a message). You can also email her at willownewellbusiness@gmail.com.
Coming up
After the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, Newell will be in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, July 2, and will sing with the Kenosha Pops Concert Band on Wednesday, July 19.
She’s performing two Broadway and movie favorites with the Pops: “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Misérables” and “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”
“’Les Miz’ is my favorite musical, and one of the first musicals I saw on stage,” Newell said.
Also, the character Fantine, who sings the iconic “I Dreamed a Dream” song, is Newell’s dream role on stage.
“I’m so honored to be singing with the Pops and can’t wait to be there,” she said. “I don’t get to sing with a live band that often, so this will be really exciting.”
Life as Miss Kenosha
As she settles into her year as Miss Kenosha, Newell is most surprised by “how close everyone is here. The local businesses here are so supportive of each other and of the community. I see a lot of the same people at my appearances, and that’s really wonderful.”
One of her goals is to develop a musical theater workshop for kids and teens.
“They can work on their musical theater skills and just enjoy their love of it,” she said.
And no matter what she’s doing, Newell is sure to be greeting every challenge with a smile and a burst of energy.
When asked what advice she would give to anyone considering entering the Miss Kenosha competition — or tackling any challenge — Newell echoes the Nike slogan: “Do it. Don’t back down, and don’t fear embarrassment. The key to doing well is to be your authentic self.”
At the end of 2023, Newell hopes she can look back “and say I made everyone proud,” she said. “I am setting a precedent as the first Black Miss Kenosha, and I want to help change people’s perspectives on what Miss Kenosha can be.”
Until then, she’s busy filling her Miss Kenosha calendar, getting ready for the Miss Wisconsin pageant and continuing to “try to shine even brighter.”