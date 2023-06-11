Details: The public is invited to come and meet — and take photos with — Willow Newell as she prepares for the Miss Wisconsin pageant, representing Kenosha. There will be food and music. "I hope a lot of kids come to see me," Newell said. "I love meeting with them. This is also a chance for me to thank all my supporters."

Livestream option: Can't make it to the event in person? You can livestream the finals — 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 — at stellartickets.com/o/miss-wisconsin-scholarship-organization. The cost is $30.

Tickets: $15 for the preliminary competitions on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22, and $45 for the finals, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Tickets to the Coronation Party at 7 p.m. on June 24 are $15. Tickets are available at misswisconsin.com

Special events: In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization in Oshkosh, the show will feature appearances by current Miss Wisconsin Kylene Spanbauer and "forever" Miss Wisconsins throughout the years, as well as Wisconsin's own Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke. The "forever" Miss Wisconsins include Kenosha's Laura Kaeppeler (Miss Wisconsin 2011 and Miss America 2012), Joya Zamora (Miss Wisconsin 2000) and Kimberly Totdahl (Miss Wisconsin 1989).

Details: Participants from all over the state are taking part in the event, which determines who will be named Miss Wisconsin 2023 and move on to the Miss America competition.

Miss Wisconsin Pageant 101

When Miss Kenosha 2023 Willow Newell takes part in the Miss Wisconsin Pageant in Oshkosh, starting June 21, here's what she can expect:

Day One: Newell is in Group One, which has the On Stage Question and Evening Gown contests on Wednesday, June 21.

Her take: These are two of her favorite moments in any pageants.

For the On Stage Question, she will have 30 seconds to answer a question from the panel of judges. In a separate meeting, she will spend about 30 minutes chatting with the judges.

"I love meeting and talking with the judges," she said. "I've been doing a lot to refine my platform and will talk about how I've been working on it as Miss Kenosha.

Her platform — that's pageant speak for an issue she is focusing on — is all about bringing more diversity to the entertainment world.

As a music theater major at Carthage College and a community theater veteran, she’s passionate about this issue.

“I decided to focus on a subject I’m already doing,” she said about choosing a platform. “I want to change the way people are seen in musicals and movies. This platform is truly me.”

As for Evening Gown: "This is my favorite part of any pageant," Newell said. “I have a lot of bling, and I like to get my nails done and pick out outfits. So, evening gown is really great for me. You get to really shine.”

For the state pageant, she's wearing a different gown than the one she wore for the Miss Kenosha in February. When asked about this new look, she smiles and says "it's a secret."

Day Two: Newell's group has Talent and Health/Fitness on Thursday, June 22.

Her take: Newell is singing the same tune — "A Change in Me" from Disney's stage musical "Beauty and the Beast" — that she sang in the Miss Kenosha pageant. In the musical, Belle sings "A Change in Me" to her father, to explain how much she has matured and changed for the better while she was imprisoned at the Beast's castle.

The song, Newell said, "Reflects a lot of my own life. It talks about growth, and I'm a college student and am gaining social skills and life experiences."

Health/Fitness replaces the swimsuit category.

Instead of walking across the stage in swimsuits and heels — which was always a sill combination — "e wear active wear and talk about how we stay fit," Newell said.

Her own routine includes "boot camp" and yoga classes and a focus on "mind and body wellness," she said. "It's all about eating healthy and feeling good."

Newell quickly learned the importance of not going hungry.

"I have snacks with me at every pageant,” she said of her backstage collection of string cheese, granola bars and bottles of water.

When she first started competing at age 13, “I didn’t eat anything at all, and that didn’t help. You really need to keep your energy up.”

She jokes about all the food that can be found backstage at a pageant.

“We love to eat,” she said of the contestants. “Pageants now have women of all different sizes, and we aren’t starving ourselves to all look the same.”