Modern Apothecary held a grand opening for its new milk depot and dispensary Saturday morning, offering potentially lifesaving care to the region.

Hannah Sorensen, Modern Apothecary’s registered nurse, said the service is available whenever they are open, offering a local drop-off point for approved Mother’s Milk Bank of Western Great Lakes donors and a dispensary open to the public.

“We’re super excited to have this offering for Kenosha County,” Sorenson said.

The service will provide pasteurized human donor milk. As a dispensary, Modern Apothecary will act as a hub where families can purchase pasteurized donor milk for short-term emergency use.

Ashleigh Richmond, with lactation consultant Wisco Lactation, said the new depot and dispensary was several years in the making, opening up critical services in the region. Previously, the nearest drop-off and dispensary was in Milwaukee, about 50 miles away.

Amber Barnes, clinical manager for Mothers’ Milk Bank WGL, was at Saturday’s opening with a booth offering information and resources to guests. One of their missions, Barnes said, is to make donating milk as easy as possible.

“It will offer community access to purchase pasteurized human donor milk, and a drop-off for our approved donors,” Barnes said. “Improving access is one of our goals.”

Milk donations are from healthy, lactating women who are screened and approved as donors through Milk Bank WGL. Donations are transported to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove Village, Ill., where the milk is pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria.

The pasteurized milk is tested by a third-party lab and distributed to hospitals and outpatients in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Residents can find out more information about accessing or donating human milk via Milk Bank WGL by visiting their website at www.milkbankwgl.org.

Additional information about Modern Apothecary can be found at www.modernapothecary.org.