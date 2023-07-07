Thanks to my mom, I have a bottle of “SunPop” Watermelon Moscato cooling in my refrigerator.

Of course, there are many other ways my mother contributed to my life — starting by literally giving me life — but this bottle of wine, purchased three weeks ago, is a tangible sign of her everlasting presence.

We were supposed to try it together this summer, after she discovered they make her favorite drink in different flavors.

But now, every time I open the refrigerator and see the bottle on the middle shelf, I’m reminded that we’re never going to share it.

Jean Snyder, who was so many things to so many people — daughter, student, wife, mother, friend, teacher, gardener, grandmother — died on June 30 after a short illness.

She leaves a legacy, like we all do, of moments big and small.

For every “big” day, like when she graduated from college as a 36-year-old mother of four daughters to start a three-decade teaching career, there were many more times where nothing more exciting than finishing a good novel happened.

One of those “small” days for my mom, however, continues to have a huge impact on my life.

‘She’s playing the flute’

As a fifth-grader, I went to Washington Junior High School one night with the rest of the kids on our block to pick out a band instrument.

“I’m going to play the French horn,” I told the band director — because I dreamed of creating that beautiful sound.

Standing behind me, my mom just kept repeating “She’s playing the flute.”

The band director explained that every other girl wanted to play flute, but he could really use some horn players.

But my mom wouldn’t budge.

Her reasoning? My parents had already purchased a flute for my older sister, Karen, who no longer played. “And this one,” she said, pointing to me, “will quit, too. So we’re not buying another instrument.”

That’s how I became a flute player — as a sibling hand-me-down.

Now, 50 years later, I play in three community bands and hope to never stop.

In recent years, I often teased her, vowing, “Just to prove you wrong, I’m not quitting until you die.”

Far from admitting she may have been wrong about the whole instrument business, however, my mom acted like that was her plan all along. “See? I inspired you,” she said. “Spite is a strong motivation.”

Close quarters

In her last few days, we joked about how the two of us had shared a cabin on four different cruises — and no one was tossed overboard. (If you’ve ever squeezed into one of those cabins, you’ll applaud our restraint.)

“That’s one of our greatest accomplishments,” I told her.

On a 2006 Disney cruise — our first as roomies — we scored an upgrade from an inside, windowless cabin to one with a balcony. All we had to do was endure a very stuffy night after the air conditioning unit failed.

From then on, we vowed to destroy something electronic on every cruise, just for the free upgrade. (We didn’t, of course, but it was fun to plot.)

Our cabin on a 2015 cruise that took us north, passing by Scotland, was right next to the bridge. I only discovered that the first morning onboard when I stepped out onto our balcony in my pajamas and was greeted by a ship’s officer sipping his coffee a few feet away.

Back inside, I warned Mom to never walk out there naked. “I wasn’t planning on it,” she assured me — unless it would get us a good room upgrade.

Also on that cruise, we were on deck one night past 1 a.m. in the North Sea, miles from anywhere, and watched the sky explode with green and purple swirls.

“What is that?” my mom asked, perhaps fearing the End Times had come. “That,” I replied, “is the Northern Lights.” (At least, I think it was. Either way, the world didn’t end that night, and we had a wonderful memory to cherish.)

I learned a lot from my mom, from how to share a small space with another person to enjoying cheap thrills.

For as much as she loved traveling to different parts of the world, she could have just as much fun going to Walgreens with $50 in bonus points to spend. More recently, she treated me to a shopping spree at the Addison Assisted Living Center’s “Bingo Bucks Store.”

90ishMy mom always hated it when I mentioned my age in a column — it made her feel old — but I am going to break that rule here. She died just a few weeks shy of her 89th birthday but had been hoping to make it to age 90.

“We’re going to give it to you,” I promised during our last visit.

Just like she gave out extra credit to her third-grade students at Holy Rosary School, we’re going to boost her “score” to 90.

Here’s to you, Mom, the woman who made me a flute player, a traveler and a lover of “Bingo Bucks.”