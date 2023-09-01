Monroe Mitchell III, the pastor of Agape Love Christian Ministries, Inc. accused of sexual assault and attempted sexual assault of a child, appeared in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday for a motion hearing.

Mitchell, his attorney Aileen Henry and prosecuting attorney Alexandra Smathers appeared before Judge Anthony Milisauskas Thursday afternoon.

Henry raised an objection about expert witness Taume Kohl, a sexual assault advocate and forensic interviewer. The defense did not question Kohl’s qualifications, but the necessity for her testimony regarding the prevalence of delayed disclosure of sexual assault, when victims do not immediately inform authorities or adults about an incident.

Milisauskas sided with the prosecution, saying that Kohl had testified in his court before and provided useful perspective to the jury on issues of delayed disclosure and sexual assault of a child.

Mitchell will appear for trial before Milisauskas the morning of Sept. 11 for jury selection.

According to case's criminal complaint, an investigation into Mitchell began in September 2022 after a teen told a teacher of sexual assaults.

The teen detailed several incidents spanning more than a year in which Mitchell allegedly sexually assaulted them at two separate locations, both within the City of Kenosha.

According to the complaint, Mitchell agreed to answer questions after being taken into custody. He reportedly denied touching the child inappropriately, claiming the child was upset and acting out.