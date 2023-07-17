About a dozen area fire departments responded to a silo fire in the 4700 block of 9th St. in Zion Sunday evening, including two Kenosha County departments.

According to the City of Zion Fire & Rescue Department, the initial alarm about the fire came in at 6:10 p.m. from workers on the site. Emergency crews on scene encountered an interior-based silo, three stories above ground level, with dust and material burning inside.

Normally, the industrial plant would pump nitrogen gas into the silo to smother burning, but “this was ineffective due to possible machinery damage/defect,” allowing air into the silo and keeping the fire alive.

The fire reportedly began at the base of the silo in the area of the valve, which allowed in the air.

Crews accessed the sealed hatch at the top of the silo, reportedly six stories above ground level, and deployed a hose and water into the silo from the top down, cooling and smothering the burning materials.

There were some concerns over nitrogen releases and their effect on responders, as well as a dust explosion when air was allowed into the sealed silo. There was no threat to public health or the nearby environment according to the release.

There were no civilian injuries. One firefighter was transported for medical evaluation and has since been treated and released back to full duty according to the release.

Roughly a dozen departments responded, including units from the City of Kenosha and the Village of Bristol.

Zion Fire & Rescue Lt. Ian Kennedy emphasized the importance of smoke detectors for saving lives and minimizing damages and losses. Estimates on damages have not yet been released.

The last units left the scene at 9:21 p.m.