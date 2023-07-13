It’s always nice to introduce you to a new place to hear live music. Flight Fest will touch down in Racine starting at 2pm Saturday, July 15 at Olde MKE Pub. The all day seven band event will raise funds for the local Honor Flight program that honors veterans with a life-changing trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials and experience a day of honor and thanks. All of the $10 door charge goes to support the Honor Flight. O’so Brewing Company’s Never Forgotten Lager will be on tap with a portion of every beer sold by O’so also going to local Honor Flights. The bands fall into the Indie Rock vibe with a ton of original material. Remember When, Slaughter Party, Juniper Was Good, Hey Muchacho!, No Heroes, Faded Places and the great Reynaldo Jenkins are all slated to perform.

Flight Fest for the Honor Flight Program starts 2pm Saturday, July 15 at Olde MKE Pub 2328 Douglas Ave in Racine.

* * *

Every third Sunday of the summer and early fall months, grab some art and live music for brunch at the Kenosha Art Market in Union Park Sunday, July 16in Kenosha. It’s located at 45th St and 7th Ave with all of that cool looking art and runs from 10am to 2pm. More than 50 visual artists and craftspeople will offer up their one of a kind wares. You can visit any time of the year as Union Park has permanent displays of a 13 foot sculpture, seven mosaic planters, gardens tended by volunteers, a Little Free Library AND a Little Free Art Gallery. How cool. But, back to Sunday, July 16. Some of the crafts include paintings, relief prints, ceramics, woodworking, fiber arts, apparel, jewelry, and more with something new every month. Union Park Tavern has booked some not too noisy acts, Sipos & Young from 10am to Noon and Brent Mitchell from Noon to 2pm and will serve up breakfast and lunch specials in their place. Feel free to bring the kids as there are a couple playgrounds and shade trees.

Sipos & Young (10am to Noon) and Brent Mitchell (Noon to 2pm) perform Sunday, July 16 during the Kenosha Art Market, 4500 7th Ave in Kenosha.

* *

Here’s another show at a venue that I don’t give much ink. Blue Rock in Racine is hosting a Reggae Beach Party weekend Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15. There will be pineapple and sand pail mixers and island beer specials. Live music will be courtesy of JD Rankin and The Love Sound. For those not in the know, JD Rankin is the real deal in the reggae field. You may have caught him on Summerfest, Bastille Days and multiple Fair stages taking a good band’s set to a higher level. Originally from Jamaica, Rankin is the voice of Reggae around these parts, performing regularly with KOJO and now with The Love Sound. JD Rankin has all of the Reggae sub genres down pat and is a very good performer.

JD Rankin and The Love Sound perform 8pm Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 at Blue Rock, 306 6th St in Racine.

* *

Its time for the 74th Annual Mt Carmel Church Festival Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at Columbus Park in Kenosha. This is the big one with a ton of food including the famous homemade Spaghetti Dinner, the iconic Procession on Sunday and live music by Vinyl Remix, Heartless, The Chevelles, Who Knew, Tailspin and Yesterday’s Children, Kids games and the Ten Grand Raffle.

Mt Carmel Church Festival starts 6pm Friday, July 14, 4pm Saturday July 15 and 2pm Sunday, July 16 at Columbus Park, 22nd Ave and 54th St in Kenosha.

* *

Save the Date and ACT SOON notice. Red Hot Chili Pipers are doing a rare club show in America and it will be Wednesday, August 2 at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine. The Red Hot Chili Pipers are a very exciting Bagpipe led rock band that has sold out tours all over the world. Don’t turn your nose up at this. Bagrock will win you over as it has people all over the planet. This will definitely sell out in advance for only $25 plus whatever charges. Click https://mcauliffes-pub.ticketleap.com/red-hot-chilli-pipers/dates/Aug-02-2023_at_0800PM.

* *

Brothers and Sisters, the summer is half over and I haven’t written up the Kenosha HarborMarket once yet. In addition to the huge assortment of foods and other delectables available, there is live music to start your day on an even brighter note. Running Saturdays at 2nd Ave and 55th St just west of the museums, the HarborMarket operates 9am to 2pm. This year the Market has about 150 vendors, 30 new this year, as well as food trucks nearby. Live music on Saturday, July 15 will be provided by Matt Mifflin who does classical guitar work and Pierce Vendetta & Rick who do acoustically re-created covers and originals with plenty of harmonies and some swapping off on instruments. They perform 10am to 1pm. If you miss PVR at the Market, you can catch them later Saturday at the Union Park Tavern Fish Fry from 6pm to 9pm.

Matt Mifflin and Pierce Vendetta & Rick perform 10am Saturday, July 15 at Kenosha HarborMarket, 2nd Ave and 55th St in Kenosha.