Big-name acoustic duo

Let’s face it. You’ve all stepped into a music venue at some point where a couple of people are sitting around playing acoustic guitars and trading links and stories. The quality of the evening all depends on who is sitting in those chairs.

What if the next time you do that, the two people are Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra and Devil City Angels’ Brandon Gibbs?

The two have gotten together to form a powerhouse acoustic duo, playing limited shows in-between gigs with their big-name projects. They will perform tonight at McAuliffe’s Pub in Racine.

Even though this is an acoustic duo, the music is surely not folksy. It’s high-energy music featuring songs from many of the bands they’ve performed in, along with original material. Those bands include Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Cher's backing band, Foreigner, Night Ranger, Poison and Devil City Angels (with Rikki Rockett and Tracii Guns). Also, expect some tour stories, which are always good. The $20 tickets are hopefully still available at eventbrite.com/e/hoekstragibbs-live-at-mcauliffes-tickets-637007846617.

Joel Hoekstra and Brandon Gibbs perform starting at 8 Thursday night, June 15, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Pride party

June is Pride Month and on Saturday, Pavle’s Lounge in Kenosha will be throwing "Pavle’s Pride Party," with drink specials, swag, games, face painting, vendors and, yes, music. Skrat & DJ Fox will provide the music. A drag show starts at 9 p.m.

Pavle’s Pride Party starts at 7 Saturday night, June 17, at Pavle’s Lounge, 1724 52nd St. in Kenosha. The party goes until 1 a.m.

Ribs and live music

Shout out to all the fathers out there. How about a change this year in how you celebrate? Instead of firing up the backyard grill and cooking ribs, you relax in a great setting and have a bunch of people do it for you?

On Sunday, Racine’s Beachside Oasis will host its first Rib Cooking Contest. There will be rib plates available for purchase. Do you like live music to go with your ribs? Deep Pockets will perform at 3 p.m. just a step or two off Racine’s amazing beach.

The Deep Pockets band performs starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Racine's Beach Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St. (on North Beach) in Racine.

Music and more for Dad

Here's more Dad's Day stuff to mention, this one in Kenosha. The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten will be celebrating Father's Day from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, by tapping Dad Shoes, a classic American lager brewed locally in Kenosha by Public Craft Brewing Co.

Fathers, come on out and take part in the "Dads Shoes pageant" and see if your kicks are "Dad enough" to be "Dad to the bone." The winner will get swag from Public Craft. There will also be an obstacle course and other games.

The local who’s who band The Roundabouts will perform the perfect set for most any dad. The band is made up of local legends Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos, Rick Branch and Bill Taylor. They’ll probably play a little of everything, including "dad rock."

The Roundabouts perform starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, as part of Father's Day at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten.

House concert

This is an "act now" notice for an event happening next weekend.

Guitar stud and multi-instrumentalist Jack Grassel and vocalist Jill Jensen are hosting a jazzy two-hour concert in their 1939 home in Racine.

Home concerts are great for those who don’t like “venue” type shows. It’s quiet and relaxed and the performer/hosts will provide punch, wine, beer, iced tea, soft drinks, coffee and liquors, along with sweet and savory snacks and home-baked goodies from their dining room buffet, before the concert and at intermission.

There are three concerts — 7 to 9 p.m. Friday June 23; 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Here’s the "act now" part. There will only be room for 22 people at each show. Prepaid $25 reservations are required. Call 262-552-4012 or email jackandjilljazz@gmail.com to reserve your seats, discuss payment options and get directions.

Jack and Jill Fest is Friday-Sunday, June 23-25, at the performers' home. Advance ticket purchase is required.

On a personal note ...

Happy Father’s Day, George Fineran. Miss you.