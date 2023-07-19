A Kenosha indoor `smart farm’ that produces herbs, greens and salad mixes for distribution to local and regional grocery stores has halted operations, laying off an undisclosed number of staff this week.

On Tuesday, employees of Square Roots in Kenosha, said they received notice of layoffs with production immediately halted at the 10,000-square-foot indoor farm site. More than two dozen farmers and other personnel staffed the two-story structure built with 20 repurposed shipping containers at the Gordon Food Services Campus at 10915 38th St. Growing operations started in late January 2022 and the facility is in process of shutting down.

On Wednesday, Kaylee Richards, a spokesperson for Square Roots, said that Kenosha, along with other Square Roots sites, however, have tentatively paused commercial production as the company recently transitioned to a "farming as a service" business model.

"We have paused commercial production in some of our facilities, while we reconfigure them to be more suitable for servicing customers under the Farming as a Service model and will be bringing these facilities back on line in the future," she said in a statement to the Kenosha News. "We're now operating our controlled climate farms exclusively for our strategic partners — whether that's to immediately secure the supply of high quality crops, or to explore novel ways of profitably growing food indoors for a near-future world facing climate crisis.

"We’re proud to continue servicing our long term partner Gordon Food Service under this model," she said.

When it opened last year, Square Roots’ Kenosha location was promoted as the largest and most technologically advanced of its facilities in North America.

The Kenosha farm celebrated with an invitation-only, ribbon-cutting eight months after opening the facility with Square Roots’ co-founders Kimbal Musk and Executive Director Tobias Peggs — friends who have also been partners in the tech start-up industry — on hand for the event. The co-founders were joined by Hans Hansen, regional general manager of Gordon Food Service, who promoted Square Roots’ innovative growing of fresh, local food. Guests were treated to gourmet appetizers and refreshments, designed by Musk, a restaurateur and chef, made from greens grown at the local facility.

SQUARE ROOTS GRAND OPENING - Kimbal Musk Kimbal Musk, founder of Square Roots, speaks during a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Square Roots facility in K…

Peggs and Musk, the younger brother of Elon Musk, also spoke on the importance of producing food sustainably, year round and lessening the environmental impacts while reconnecting people with their food through a new generation of farmers equipped with the technological know-how.

The farm was touted by company founders as one that had the capability of producing more than 2.4 million packages of herbs and salad greens annually. At the time of the event, two dozen people staffed the Kenosha indoor farm.

According to Square Roots' website, the Kenosha location is one of five indoor farms located within Gordon Food Service distribution centers, which has two sites in Grand Rapids, Mich., one in Springfield, Ohio and its newest site in Shepherdsville, Ky., which celebrated its opening in June.

SQUARE ROOTS GRAND OPENING - Tobias Peggs Tobias Peggs, CEO of Square Roots, speaks during a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Square Roots facility in Keno…

Earlier this year, however, the company also laid off 49 workers in closing its original indoor farm operations in Brooklyn, NY. In a blog dated Jan. 31, Peggs told employees the Brooklyn layoffs were “broadly in line with the current layoffs across the tech sector” and that he took “full responsibility for all the decisions that have led to them losing their jobs.”

The New York job losses were announced amid the company’s indoor farm expansions over the past year, including that of Kenosha, with partners Gordon and Unified Natural Foods, along with Square Roots’ leveling up of its farm-tech platform to increase operating efficiency while reducing its carbon footprint.

Peggs said that normal circumstances, Square Roots officials would be happy with the progress, however, “these are clearly not normal economic circumstances.” At the time, he attributed the loss of the original farm to the “Fed’s fight with inflation.”

“The technology sector in general is feeling acute pain. And Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) in particular has been hit hard. Public companies are flirting with delisting, and over-hyped private companies have gone bankrupt. Investors, rightly, are now laser-focused on business models that show a clear pathway to long term profitability,” he said.

He said he felt confident that the “partner-centric business model” was a “winning strategy,” but admitted that last year the company “hired too aggressively”, a move that pushed Square Roots operating expenses “too high.”

“So the tough decisions we’ve now made will help us streamline and stay more focused with our strategic partners as we continue to grow this year, while working within the realities of the current climate,” he said of the Brooklyn location, which opened in 2016, and had aging technology that had become increasingly difficult to maintain to bring in line with Square Roots' newer farms.

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the Kenosha's 16th District where the local Square Roots is located said he was surprised to learn that commercial operations had tentatively ceased. Ruffalo said he liked the company's concept of fresh produce grown any time of year.

"You know, I wish them well in the rest of their ventures," Ruffalo said. "Kenosha is a good market for them."

