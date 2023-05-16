A 21-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries during a shooting in the Nash neighborhood just before noon Monday.
According to a Kenosha Police Department social media post, officers responded to a shooting at about 11:49 a.m. near 58th Avenue and 56th Street.
A verbal argument had reportedly escalated into shots being fired. The victim, who has not been identified, was struck by gunfire.
The department emphasized there was no danger to the community regarding the incident. According to the department, the shooting was “not a random act of violence.”
The department is currently investigating the incident. No suspects were in custody as of Tuesday.